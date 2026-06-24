Nigeria: Explosion - Police Dispatch Particles to Abuja for Forensic Analysis

·Traders recount how incident happened

Police in Lagos, yesterday, dispatched particles recovered from the explosion, which took place in Oke Mushin area of the state, to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for more forensic analysis.

The suspected Improvised Explosive Device, IED, detonated beneath a parked vehicle in the area about 6 a.m., at 22, Wey Street, Oke Mushin, when the owner of the gold Toyota Sienna with registration number AAA 11FX, attempted to start the vehicle after it was parked overnight.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The blast triggered a swift response from security agencies, including bomb disposal experts and senior police officers, who cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

A police source that pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that, "The matter is not just serious the way media is blowing it. The driver of the car was slightly injured. Apart from that, nothing else.

"You know the market was busy when it happened. But today, normalcy has returned. So far, we don't know what is inside the package. We are still analysing it. It looks like a small container placed inside a small bag in front of one shop where the man packed his car. It has been sent to our headquarters in Abuja for further forensic analysis."

However, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Tijani Fatai told reporters at the command headquarters, yesterday, that "There was an explosion. Any explosion can be linked to IED and that is what I can tell you for now. Our EOD operatives are still working on the explosion and what they were able to collect from that particular spot. So, with time, we will give you the full brief of the outcome."

Meanwhile, traders and residents of Oke Mushin in Lagos State have narrated how the incident happened. One of the traders in the market, who identified himself simply as Ebuka, told Vanguard, yesterday that he was not present when the explosion occurred but learned details of the incident upon arriving at the market.

"I don't live here, but when I came to the market yesterday morning to resume trading, I met a lot of people gathered in clusters. When I inquired, I learned that there was an explosion that injured a resident who recently parked into this neighbourhood. From what I heard, the man who owns the vehicle parked it here during the night. In the morning, when he was about leaving for Alaba, that was when the incident happened."

A resident of the area, identified as Ogundiji, said the loud blast sent shockwaves through the community, forcing residents to rush out of their homes. "I was getting ready to go to work on Monday morning when we heard a very loud sound. I didn't know where the loud bang came from, but it was so terrifying. When the sound stopped, some of the residents rushed out to find out if the community had been invaded," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "It was when we came out that we discovered that it was one of the neighbours who was trying to start his vehicle that caused the explosion."

Vanguard gathered that the force of the explosion damaged a metal door and other property around the scene as the fragments scattered back toward the vehicle.

Residents said one of the iron doors close to the blast site was torn open by the impact, while parts of the device and debris were later recovered by security operatives.

Another trader, Mr. Christian, whose table was destroyed in the explosion, said he arrived at the market shortly after the incident and was informed by witnesses what had happened.

According to him, community leaders and the chairman of the Structural Materials Association, Mr. Okubo, promptly alerted security agencies. When the community leaders came, alongside Okubo, they immediately called the attention of the security agents, including the bomb detectives.

"They came and took some samples from the explosion. We picked some particles of the device. We found one small portion of it inside the vehicle, while some were littered on the ground," he said.