Nigeria: Fuel Supply - NMDPRA Grants New Import Permits to Seven Oil Marketers

Nigeria's downstream petroleum regulator has approved a fresh round of fuel import permits for major oil marketers as concerns grow over domestic supply level.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued the new approvals to selected marketers for the third quarter of 2026, covering the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel.

The latest approvals, which cover the July-to-September period, were granted to companies including Matrix Energy, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Nipco and Pinnacle, according to industry sources.

The move is part of efforts to ensure market stability and prevent possible supply disruptions amid declining stock levels and reduced gasoline output from Nigeria's largest refinery.

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Sources familiar with the approvals said AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Matrix Energy, Nipco and Pinnacle were authorised to import petrol, while AA Rano, AYM Shafa, Bono, Matrix Energy and Pinnacle received approval to bring in diesel. The new permits follow an earlier batch of petrol import licences issued in May. Although the latest approvals were initially expected by June 15, industry sources said they were finalised after some delays.

Under the new allocation, AA Rano and Matrix Energy received approval to import 180,000 metric tonnes of petrol each, while Pinnacle was allocated 150,000 metric tonnes and AYM Shafa 120,000 metric tonnes.

For diesel, AYM Shafa received approval for 60,000 metric tonnes, while Pinnacle was cleared for 45,000 metric tonnes.

Additional approvals may still be issued, with total petrol import allocations expected to surpass 800,000 metric tonnes when the regulatory exercise is concluded.

The latest regulatory action comes against the backdrop of tightening fuel inventories.

NMDPRA data showed that petrol stock sufficiency declined to 16 days in May, while diesel inventory cover stood at 31 days during the same period. The fresh permits were issued at a time when international gasoline and diesel prices have weakened, potentially improving the profitability of fuel imports for Nigerian marketers.