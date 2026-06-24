Nigeria: Tinubu Transmits State Police Bill to National Assembly, Lawmakers Pledge Swift Passage

President Bola Tinubu yesterday formally transmitted the proposed State Police Bill to the Senate, setting the stage for a major overhaul of Nigeria's policing architecture, as the Upper Chamber signalled their readiness to fast-track consideration of the legislation amid growing calls for decentralised security structures.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured Nigerians that adequate safeguards would be incorporated into the bill to prevent state police formations from being misused by governors and other political office holders, stressing that accountability mechanisms would be central to the proposed framework.

Besides, THISDAY learnt that state governors have renewed their demand for substantial control over the appointment and operational processes of state police commands, arguing that subnational authorities must have sufficient powers to effectively tackle local security challenges, in alignment with the tenets of federalism.

Similarly, funding remains a major point of contention, with stakeholders divided over proposals to allocate 3 per cent of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) revenues to support state police operations and ensure sustainability across the country. Some governors argue that the 3 per cent cannot even take care of salaries.

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Debate on the bill was, however, deferred till today (Wednesday) by the Senate following the announcement of the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yaya Tongo, with lawmakers observing tributes before adjourning further legislative business on the proposal.

The proposed legislation sent in by the executive, titled: "Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) State Police Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal framework for the establishment of state police services across the federation."

The move is widely viewed as a response to the country's worsening security challenges.

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu urged lawmakers to expedite consideration and passage of the bill.

He described it as a critical component of his administration's strategy to strengthen national security and improve citizen protection.

"This bill seeks to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to create a constitutional pathway for the establishment of State Police services in Nigeria," Tinubu stated.

According to the President, the proposal builds on extensive work already undertaken by both chambers of the National Assembly and contains safeguards designed to ensure that a dual policing structure functions effectively.

"It builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House of Representatives and the Senate and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure can address our nation's evolving security challenges," he said, adding that the measure was central to his administration's security agenda.

Tinubu continued: "The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration's strategy to reorganise Nigeria's security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the Senate will act swiftly to consider and pass this bill."

But the Senate wasted little time in advancing the proposal. Immediately after the letter was read, Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

He directed the panel to submit its report on Wednesday for immediate legislative action. "We cannot do anything further on this matter today. Therefore, the bill that has just been read is referred to the Committee on Constitution Review, which is to present its report tomorrow, Wednesday, for further legislative action," Akpabio said.

He further assured that the Senate would invoke accelerated legislative procedures to ensure speedy consideration of the amendment.

"As soon as the report is presented, we will consider it at the Committee of the Whole and fast-track the process so that we can conclude legislative business before proceeding on recess after a year of intensive legislative work," he stated.

Akpabio described the proposal as a historic step towards decentralising policing and bringing security management closer to the people. "Since 1960, Nigeria has not had the courage to decentralise policing. This is the first time we are taking that step," he said.

The Senate President argued that communities possess critical intelligence that could help security agencies prevent crimes before they occur. "This legislation will make security more inclusive by enabling communities, youths, villages, municipal authorities and local governments to participate in the nation's security architecture," he said.

"As I have always said, every community knows the bad eggs within it. Security agencies can act proactively rather than reactively. We must become proactive instead of reacting after incidents have occurred," he emphasised.

Akpabio, however, stressed that adequate safeguards would be embedded in the proposed state police structure to prevent abuse by political office holders.

"We must ensure there are adequate safeguards to prevent abuse. Even current governors who will one day leave office should not be afraid of the state police structure they helped create," he said.

Also rallying support for the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, appealed to senators across party lines to ensure full attendance during the crucial vote on constitutional alteration.

"The issue of state police is one that cuts across all political parties. It has become a national issue. It is also an issue that cuts across geopolitical zones and sectional interests," Bamidele said.

He reminded lawmakers that constitutional amendments require the support of at least two-thirds of senators and urged principal officers to mobilise absent colleagues for the sitting.

The move marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's long-running debate over state policing, a proposal that successive administrations and constitutional conferences had considered but failed to implement despite growing calls for decentralised security management.

If passed by the National Assembly and approved by state legislatures, the amendment could fundamentally reshape the country's policing framework and security governance.

But the plans by the Senate to commence deliberations on the proposed State Police Bill suffered an unexpected setback after lawmakers suspended all proceedings at an emergency plenary session in honour of late House of Representatives member, Tongo.

The upper legislative chamber had reconvened during its recess amid heightened anticipation that senators would begin consideration of the constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police formations across Nigeria. The proposal is regarded as one of the most significant security reforms currently before the National Assembly.

However, the atmosphere in the chamber turned solemn when Senate President Godswill Akpabio formally informed lawmakers of the passing of Tongo, who represented the Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

The lawmaker died on June 12, 2026, at Nzamiye Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, bringing an abrupt end to a political career marked by grassroots engagement and public service.

News of his death drew tributes from political leaders, associates and constituents. Among those who paid homage were former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, both of whom commended his dedication to youth development, community advancement and legislative service.

Tongo was first elected into the House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before winning a second term in the 2023 general election. In March 2026, he defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), joining a growing list of lawmakers who switched political parties ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Akpabio said the Senate would dedicate the day to mourning the deceased lawmaker and allow members participate in funeral activities.

He said: "Let me mention that we will not go into any other discussion today. With heavy hearts, I announce the passing of our Honourable Member of the House of Representatives, Mallam Yaya Tongo, representing the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State, who died during this brief recess and is being committed to Mother Earth.

'Let me say that our sympathies go with the family. Our consolation to the children and his soul should rest in peace. However, in line with our tradition, we will observe one minute's silence and then recess from the hall to come back for our constitutional duty tomorrow. May we rise to observe one minute's silence."

Following the Senate President's remarks, lawmakers stood in silence for one minute to honour the late legislator before the chamber adjourned.

But as the National Assembly is set to commence the consideration for State Police, the position of Nigerian governors that asked for more realignment and more constitutional power over security operations in their respective states appear still unmet.

Governors had in their last week meeting emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with the spirit of federalism and citizens' rights. The governors in their last meeting noted the collaborative effort and added that the consultation outcomes would strengthen the states' collective position."

A governor who spoke to select newsmen yesterday said that this aspect of ensuring citizens and constitutional federalism is yet to be guaranteed.

He said: "We agreed in our last meeting with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice that there should be the spirit of constitutional realignment of citizens' right, funding. We want the National Assembly to take cognitive notice of this," the governor who did not want to be quoted stated.

Governors had in their meeting last week emphasised the need for the State Police to be constitutionally sound and aligned with federalism and citizens' rights.

The governors noted the collaborative effort and added that the consultation outcomes would strengthen the states' collective position.". The governors made this demand after their meeting on the establishment of state police last week on Wednesday before the National Economic Council (NEC).

The meeting, held last week, brought together state Attorneys-General, legal experts, and senior security officials to harmonise proposals for a constitutional and institutional framework for decentralized policing across the country.

At the meeting was a proposal for more constitutional recognition of the governors' roles in coordinating security operations locally,

A major outcome of the meeting was developing a policing structure rooted in cooperative federalism, where federal and state police institutions operate within clearly defined constitutional and statutory jurisdictions.

Under this arrangement, the Federal Police Service would retain exclusive responsibility for offenses considered national in scope.

Another proposal from the meeting was that State Police Services would be empowered to prevent, investigate and support the prosecution of offences within their constitutionally assigned jurisdiction, especially offences created under state laws.

The framework considers mechanisms for the transfer or restructuring of certain existing policing assets, commands and facilities to support State Police.

Another recommendation was that there would be a rotating representative of State Attorneys-General on the National Police Council to strengthen state participation in national policing oversight and policy formulation.

The stakeholders, while weighing in on funding, stressed the need for clear constitutional provisions guaranteeing sustainable financial support for state policing structures. "Without predictable financial support, state police services could face operational difficulties that would undermine their effectiveness," stakeholders at the meeting said.

In the same vein, governors have raised issues over the sustainability of the funding framework proposed by the current document.

"The framework proposes 566,306 officers nationally but never produces a single naira cost figure...The proposed 3 per cent Federation Account allocation yields approximately N450 billion nationally across 36 states," a document seen by THISDAY said.

According to the document, no political commitment, no governance architecture, and no recruitment strategy resolves a structural funding gap of the current magnitude, explaining that without a materially larger FAAC allocation or a better funded State Security Trust Fund, state Police will be chronically underfunded from day 1.

This is part of the demand by state governors, who are seeking greater constitutional authority over security operations within their domains and guaranteed funding arrangements for the proposed State Police Services.

The House of Representatives had earlier approved constitutional amendment proposals seeking to establish state police as part of broader efforts to reform Nigeria's security architecture and address persistent security challenges across the country.

The amendment seeks to alter relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution to create a dual policing structure comprising Federal Police Services and State Police Services, with states empowered to establish their own police formations through legislation passed by their respective Houses of Assembly.

Besides, some governors have raised issues over the possibility of politicisation of the scheme. "The National Police Coordination Council (NPCC) has 75+ members: President, all 36 Governors, IGP, all 36 State Police Chiefs, NSA, Attorney-General, NHRC Chairman.

"The framework makes NPCC decisions on jurisdictional disputes 'final and binding' -- yet a 75-person body cannot function as a decision-making mechanism. Arms procurement for all State Police forces is controlled through the NPCC. A federal government at odds with a particular state can legally starve that State Police of equipment through NPCC gridlock," a document seeking a review of the framework seen by THISDAY said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has revealed that the National Assembly is advancing a constitutional amendment to make security funding a first-line charge on the national budget.

This, he said, would guarantee its release before other lines and remove it entirely from the uncertainty of discretionary timing.

Kalu stated this while speaking at the Chatham House Africa Programme Roundtable in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday on the topic: "Nigeria's 2027 Elections: How to Ensure Electoral Integrity Amid a Deepening Security Crisis."

Kalu said the House committees are working with the executive and security agencies to track spending and execution. He noted that security has been treated as the National Assembly's top priority since the 10th Assembly commenced in June 2023.

Kalu in a statement issued yesterday revealed that through appropriation, the security and defence allocations jumped from N2.98 trillion to N5.41 trillion in the 2026 budget, making it an 81 per cent increase in three years.

He noted: "Through its appropriation powers, the National Assembly has ensured that security funding has grown consistently and remains the single largest sectoral allocation in the national budget.

"Since the 10th Assembly commenced in June 2023, security and defence allocations have risen from N2.98 trillion to N5.41 trillion in the 2026 budget, an increase of over 81 per cent in three years, and the single largest sectoral allocation for three consecutive years.

"We are also advancing a constitutional amendment to make security funding a first-line charge on the national budget, guaranteeing its release before other lines and removing it entirely from the uncertainty of discretionary timing.

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"We believe it will pass. Because the protection of citizens is not a budget item that should compete for space. Through its oversight function, our committees have worked in partnership with the executive and the security agencies to ask the questions that strong institutions must ask of themselves.

"Not to find fault, but to find answers. How are appropriated funds being deployed? Where are the gaps between planning and execution? What does implementation look like on the ground? This is the work of a legislature that takes its constitutional responsibility seriously, and it is work we conduct in the spirit of shared commitment to a more secure Nigeria."

The Deputy Speaker added that the National Assembly has passed the revised Cybercrimes Act 2024 and the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024, while advancing the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre Bill for better coordination among armed forces.

Speaking on the State Police Bill which he described as the "legacy initiative" of President Bola Tinubu, Kalu said that the piece of legislation that was overwhelmingly passed with 289 votes in the House recently would enhance the security of the country.

He argued Nigeria's centralised police, designed before independence, cannot respond fast enough for a 923,000 sq km nation of over 230 million people.

Kalu stated: "On lawmaking: we have passed the revised Cybercrimes Act 2024 and the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024. We are advancing the Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre Bill to institutionalise coordination across the armed forces.

"The reform I want to speak about most specifically, because it bears most directly on the 2027 elections, is the State Police Bill, the legacy initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which the House of Representatives passed with 289 votes. And as I speak here right now, the Senate is in chamber considering this bill for further legislative actions.

"The case for state police begins with a simple question about response time. When a security incident occurs in a Nigerian community today, how long does it take for help to arrive? The honest answer, in too many communities, is: too long.

"Centralised policing in large federations consistently demonstrates that response times beyond 15 minutes allow situations to escalate from manageable to irreversible. In communities distant from federal police infrastructure, that window closes long before the response arrives.

"Nigeria's current centralised policing architecture was designed before independence. It was not designed for the security complexity of a 923,000 square kilometres or a population of over 230 million people in 2026.

"State police address this directly. The officer who comes from a community knows its roads, its markets, its people, its tensions. The officer who knows the forest will police the forest better than those hired from outside", he said.

The Deputy Speaker also allayed the fears of many on the abuse of the State Police, saying that the bill inherently carries formidable guardrails.

"I am clear about the safeguards. State police is not a licence for political capture. The bill mandates merit-based recruitment, national minimum standards, independent state police service commissions for oversight, state assembly accountability and strict constitutional limits on political interference.

"The concern about governors weaponising state police is legitimate, and we have legislated against it. What is not legitimate is allowing that concern to perpetuate a policing model that is visibly failing the communities it exists to protect. Currently, it is obsolete and must be done with", Kalu said.