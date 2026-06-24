Nigeria: British Defence Chief in Maiduguri to Boost Nigeria-UK Security Collaboration

The United Kingdom's Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Military Strategy and Operations), Lieutenant General Sir Charlie Collins, has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, as part of efforts to support Nigeria's ongoing campaign against terrorism and strengthen regional security cooperation.

The visit was announced on Tuesday by the British Defence Staff West Africa, which said the senior military officer would engage with Nigerian military counterparts and observe ongoing defence collaboration between both countries.

In a post on its official platform, the organisation welcomed Collins to Nigeria and highlighted the significance of the visit in advancing bilateral defence relations. "Welcome to Nigeria, Lt Gen Sir Charlie Collins KBE DSO, UK Deputy CDS (MSO)," the statement said.

"In Maiduguri with @HQNigerianArmy colleagues, seeing UK-Nigeria defence cooperation first-hand and supporting Nigeria-led efforts to strengthen security and regional stability."

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Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, has remained at the centre of Nigeria's fight against insurgency and terrorism, making it a key location for international security cooperation and military engagements.

The visit underscores ongoing defence collaboration between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, particularly in areas aimed at enhancing security, combating terrorism, and promoting stability across the region.

Collins' visit comes months after President Bola Tinubu emphasised the importance of Nigeria's partnership with the United Kingdom in addressing security challenges in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Speaking during a state banquet at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle during his state visit to the UK in March, Tinubu described the relationship between the two countries as one built on shared values, democratic traditions, literature, and strong people-to-people connections.

The president noted that the Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom remains a vital link between both nations and expressed optimism that his visit would further strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Tinubu, deeper cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is critical to confronting terrorism and other security threats affecting the West African sub-region.

"Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel," the president said.

"Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability. In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential, and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer tomorrow.

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"Despite these challenges, Nigeria approaches the future with hope and confidence."

The Sahel region has continued to face growing security concerns linked to extremist activities and cross-border insurgent movements, with Nigeria playing a leading role in efforts aimed at maintaining peace and stability across the region.

The latest visit by the UK defence official is expected to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries further as Nigeria continues its efforts to address terrorism and other security challenges.