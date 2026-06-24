Nigeria: Dasuki Urges Tinubu to Strengthen Ties With Niger Republic to Tackle Insecurity

SOKOTO -- A member of the House of Representatives representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, Abdussamad Dasuki, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen diplomatic and security relations with Niger Republic as part of efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria's North-West region.

Dasuki made the call on Tuesday in Sokoto shortly after receiving an award from elders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in recognition of his representation of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker said closer cooperation between Nigeria and Niger Republic could enhance efforts to combat cross-border crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, arms trafficking and terrorism.

According to him, the shared border between both countries makes collaboration essential for effective security operations and intelligence gathering.

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"I am seriously advising the governors to prevail on the President to ensure that we improve our relationship with our neighbours, Niger Republic. The current state of relations between Nigeria and Niger Republic is not healthy and it is not a good omen for security," Dasuki said.

He noted that many security challenges in the region have cross-border dimensions, making cooperation among neighbouring countries increasingly important.

The federal lawmaker stressed the need for stronger intelligence sharing, border surveillance and coordinated actions to address criminal activities affecting communities along the frontier.

Dasuki also expressed concern over the security situation in parts of the North-West, where communities continue to face challenges associated with banditry and other criminal activities.

He pledged to continue supporting policies and initiatives aimed at improving security and protecting lives and property in Sokoto State and across the country.

The Deputy Minority Leader further called for a comprehensive approach to tackling insecurity, including measures to address its underlying causes while strengthening security institutions.

He renewed his support for the recruitment and deployment of additional forest guards, saying enhanced monitoring of forests and remote areas could help curb criminal activities.

On the issue of state policing, Dasuki said state governments have the capacity to support state police structures if such a framework is established through constitutional processes.

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The lawmaker also commended former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, describing him as a leader committed to public service and national development.

He expressed appreciation to the ADC elders for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to effective representation and democratic accountability.

Dasuki also praised the leadership of the ADC in Sokoto State under Abdullahi Maigwandu and expressed confidence in the party's future prospects.

Speaking at the event, Maigwandu commended the lawmaker's constituency development and empowerment initiatives.

Similarly, Chairman of the ADC Elders in the constituency, Abubakar Sadiq Sanyinna, lauded Dasuki's efforts in supporting constituents and promoting grassroots development.

The event highlighted growing calls for enhanced regional cooperation as part of broader efforts to address security challenges affecting Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.