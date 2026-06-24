Liberia Secures U.S.$30m for Salayea-Konia Road Project

Vienna, Austria, June 24, 2026 - The Government of Liberia has signed a US$30 million loan agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to finance the paving of the Salayea-Konia Road, a key section of the Gbarnga-Mendikorma Highway linking the country's northwestern region to major economic corridors.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday in Vienna on the sidelines of the OPEC Fund Development Forum and the institution's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia, while BADEA President Abdullah Almusabeeh signed for the Arab Development Finance Institution.

The financing will support the upgrading of the Salayea-Konia corridor, a strategic road expected to improve connectivity between Bong and Lofa counties, reduce transportation costs, facilitate trade and improve access to essential services for thousands of residents.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Ngafuan thanked BADEA for its continued support to Liberia's development agenda, describing the agreement as another milestone in the partnership between Liberia and the bank.

"On behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Government and people of Liberia, I extend sincere appreciation to BADEA for this significant investment in our nation's infrastructure. This financing demonstrates confidence in Liberia's development trajectory and will have a transformative impact on communities across Bong and Lofa counties," he said.

Ngafuan said the Salayea-Konia Road forms part of the government's broader infrastructure development strategy aimed at improving road connectivity and expanding economic opportunities in northwestern Liberia.

He noted that, together with financing from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Saudi Fund for Development and the OPEC Fund, the project represents one of the country's largest road infrastructure initiatives.

According to the Finance Minister, the project is expected to boost economic activity by improving the movement of agricultural produce, attracting private investment, creating jobs and strengthening trade with neighboring Sierra Leone and Guinea under the Mano River Union framework.

He also reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the timely ratification and implementation of the agreement to enable construction to begin without delay.

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Beyond road infrastructure, BADEA is considering additional financing for projects in Liberia's energy, water, sanitation and health sectors. Discussions are ongoing on possible support for the Botota-Mendikorma Electrification Project, water supply systems in Ganta, Buchanan and Kakata, as well as the rehabilitation of sewage infrastructure in Montserrado County.

During meetings preceding the signing ceremony, Minister Ngafuan also renewed President Boakai's invitation to BADEA President Abdullah Almusabeeh and other Arab development partners to visit Liberia during the country's 179th Independence Anniversary celebrations in July.

The visit is expected to coincide with the dedication of the completed 81-kilometer Gbarnga-Salayea Road, jointly financed by BADEA and other Arab lenders, and the official launch of the Salayea-Konia-Voinjama phase of the highway project.

Responding to the invitation, BADEA President Almusabeeh thanked President Boakai and said he intends to visit Liberia in July to participate in both ceremonies, reaffirming the bank's commitment to the US$30 million financing package for the Salayea-Konia Road.-Dispatch