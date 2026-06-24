Nigeria: Asogwa Gets Certificate of Return, Says APC to Clear 2027 Polls in Enugu State

The senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Ikeje Asogwa, on Tuesday received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressing confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would clear the 2027 polls in Enugu State.

Asogwa hinged his confidence on the growing support for the APC in Enugu State owing to massive ongoing federal and state government development projects in the state under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Peter Mbah's Tomorrow is Here philosophy.

The APC lawmaker-elect attributed his victory to the visible transformation taking place in Enugu State.

He insisted that the development strides being recorded under the APC would further strengthen the party's fortunes and ensure it clears the presidential, National Assembly, governorship, and State Assembly elections come 2027.

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"The reason the APC won is because of what is going on in our state right now. The transformation and development strides by our governor are tremendous and commendable.

"For President Bola Tinubu in Enugu, he is going to win. Do you know why? When you come, you see what the APC government is doing and you will be impressed.

"These are projects that are not just being planned; they are already being executed and completed. Also, in other aspects of governance such as health, education and infrastructure, there are visible achievements. These are made possible by increased inflows to the state due to the removal of fuel subsidy," he said.

Asogwa, who is set for his inauguration, pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, education, healthcare and youth empowerment when he assumes office in the Senate.

"We are going to get things done, starting from infrastructural development, improving the education and health sectors and then empowerment, especially for the youth," he added.

INEC on the same day also presented Certificates of Return to winners of the by-elections conducted in Rivers, Nasarawa, and Kano states on Saturday, June 20.

Other beneficiaries included Danladi Envulu-Anza, who won the Nasarawa North Senatorial District seat; Olaka Nwogu, who emerged victorious in Rivers South-East; and Rabiu Shuaibu, who won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano State.

The winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election, Dayo Faduyile, was absent from the ceremony.

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Presenting the certificates on behalf of the INEC Chairman, the Supervising National Commissioner for Rivers State, May Agbamuche-Mbu, congratulated the winners and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by their constituents.

She commended political parties and their supporters for maintaining peace during and after the elections, noting that the successful conclusion of the polls demonstrated the commitment of stakeholders to the democratic process.

Agbamuche-Mbu also disclosed that Certificates of Return would be issued to winners of other elections conducted on the same day, including the governorship election in Ekiti State and a state constituency election in Kebbi State.

She urged the elected officials to represent their constituents diligently and contribute meaningfully to the nation's democratic development.