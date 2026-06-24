Liberia: GLS Welcomes Boakai Decision, Says It Halted Cocaine Shipment Before Seizure

MONROVIA -- Global Logistics Services (GLS) Group has welcomed President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s decision to suspend its Executive Chairman, Peter Malcolm King, from the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), describing the move as a prudent administrative measure that will allow him to focus fully on the ongoing investigation into the seizure of 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company said King accepts the President's decision "with respect and gratitude" and thanked President Boakai for the opportunity to serve on the NOCAL board.

According to GLS, King believes the suspension will remove any perception that his public position could distract from or interfere with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force.

The statement marks the company's strongest public response yet to allegations and speculation surrounding the June 8 cocaine seizure, emphasizing that GLS Menzies neither conducts security screening nor authorizes the movement of cargo through the airport.

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"GLS Menzies manages cargo handling operations at the RIA facility. It does not conduct security screening on cargo," the statement said. "The security screening and clearance of all import and export cargo at Roberts International Airport is exclusively the responsibility of RIA and State security forces."

The company maintained that no cargo enters its handling system without first being screened and cleared by airport and state security authorities.

GLS also offered its own chronology of events, asserting that the company identified weight discrepancies involving the shipment and refused to manifest or load it onto its scheduled June 5 flight.

According to the statement, GLS insisted that corrections be made before the cargo could proceed and that the shipment ultimately never left Liberia.

"The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency seized the cargo on June 8 and made its public announcement on June 9, three days after GLS Menzies had already stopped it from departing," the company stated.

GLS posed what it called a straightforward question arising from the sequence of events.

"Why would a company with a vested interest in moving a particular cargo go out of its way to stop that same cargo?" the statement asked.

The company also dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that King had threatened to "name names," describing such reports as false.

According to GLS, the company has already provided statements, text messages, CCTV footage and other materials in its possession to investigators and has deliberately avoided engaging in public exchanges while the investigation remains active.

"Not because it has anything to hide, but because it takes the integrity of the investigative process seriously," the statement said.

GLS further maintained that neither the company nor its management had engaged in any illegal activity and that its actions in handling the shipment were consistent with standard operating procedures followed since it began operations.

The company confirmed that Paul J. King, General Manager of GLS Menzies, voluntarily returned to Liberia from the United States after medical and family visits and has been cooperating with investigators. According to the statement, he had been in contact with both the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency prior to his arrival, a fact the company said the government could corroborate.

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The Justice Ministry recently named Paul J. King among ten persons of interest in the expanding investigation but stressed that such designation does not constitute a finding of guilt.

GLS reiterated that it supports a thorough and impartial investigation and wants those responsible for the shipment identified and prosecuted.

"GLS Menzies is fully cooperating with investigators," the statement said. "The company wants the culprits identified and brought to justice. It welcomes a thorough, impartial investigation and is confident that the facts, when fully established, will vindicate the company and its leadership."

GLS Menzies Aviation (Liberia) Ltd. has provided cargo handling services at Roberts International Airport since 2017.