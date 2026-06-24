Liberia: Samuel Jackson Wants Wife's Autopsy Report Released

Prominent Liberian economist and political commentator Samuel P. Jackson has renewed calls for the immediate release of autopsy and toxicology reports relating to the death of his wife, South African national Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo, popularly known as Toni Khumalo, saying the prolonged delay has denied her family the opportunity to bury her more than three months after her death.

In a statement issued on June 23, 2026, Jackson said the continued withholding of the forensic reports has left both the Jackson and Khumalo families unable to repatriate Toni's remains to South Africa, where she is expected to be laid to rest.

The appeal came on a particularly emotional day for the family. June 23 would have marked Toni Khumalo's 44th birthday and the couple's third wedding anniversary.

"Today, June 23, 2026, would have marked the 44th birthday and third wedding anniversary of my wife, Ntombikayise Innocentia Khumalo, commonly known as Toni Khumalo," Jackson said.

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"Sadly, we are unable to celebrate these milestones because of the untimely death of our beloved wife and daughter. We are further devastated by the fact that her body has remained in a mortuary freezer for more than 102 days."

Toni Khumalo Jackson died in Monrovia on March 13, 2026, under circumstances that prompted a major investigation by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Following forensic examinations and investigations into the incident, authorities charged Samuel Jackson with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

The case quickly attracted public attention after police investigators alleged that injuries observed on Toni's body, including a laceration to the head, raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding her death. Investigators also alleged that blood had been cleaned from the couple's Sinkor residence before police arrived at the scene.

Jackson had initially reported finding his wife unconscious at their home.

He was later arrested and detained at the Monrovia Central Prison before being released on bail pending court proceedings. His family has consistently rejected the allegations against him, maintaining that Toni suffered from prior health complications.

While legal proceedings continue, Jackson said his current focus is ensuring that his late wife receives a dignified burial in her homeland.

According to him, South African law requires official documentation establishing the cause of death before human remains can be repatriated across international borders.

"The documentation required under South African law to repatriate her remains--including the autopsy and toxicology reports--has not been made available by the Government of the Republic of Liberia," Jackson stated.

He said repeated efforts by both families and their legal representatives to secure the necessary documents have produced no results.

"Despite our numerous efforts, our requests for custody of the body have been met with silence and resistance," he said.

"We cannot proceed with the repatriation of Toni's remains to South Africa without an officially established cause of death, as required by the laws of that country."

Jackson also pointed to public statements made by Liberia's Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman, shortly after Toni's death.

According to Jackson, Coleman had assured the public that an autopsy would be conducted and the findings released within days.

"As many will recall, Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman publicly stated that an autopsy would be conducted on Toni's remains on March 16, 2026, and that the results would be released within 72 hours," Jackson said.

"He further indicated that toxicology tests would be conducted and the findings subsequently released. However, 102 days later, the Government of the Republic of Liberia has yet to release either report."

The prolonged delay, Jackson argued, has inflicted significant emotional hardship on family members, particularly Toni's mother, Mrs. Eliza Khumalo.

"Toni Khumalo's mother, Mrs. Eliza Khumalo, is elderly and in frail health," he said.

"The prolonged delay in releasing her daughter's remains for burial has caused immense emotional distress and continues to adversely affect her health."

He said family members remain trapped in uncertainty, unable to begin the process of healing while waiting for answers and the release of Toni's remains.

"Other family members remain in mourning, with no indication as to when the Government will release the reports and complete the process necessary to transfer custody of Toni's remains to her grieving family," Jackson noted.

Although he emphasized his respect for the judicial process, Jackson expressed disappointment that public concern over the case appears to have diminished despite the unresolved issues surrounding the forensic findings.

"As Toni's husband, I do not wish to litigate the circumstances of her death in the court of public opinion and will continue to respect and follow the legal process," he said.

"However, I must express my disappointment at the silence that has followed the public outrage and intense discussions that arose immediately after her passing."

"The lack of sustained concern raises questions about whether the pursuit of justice for Toni remains a priority."

Jackson used the statement to appeal directly to Liberians, civil society organizations, human rights advocates, and members of the international community to support the family's efforts to obtain the reports.

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"Today, I appeal to all Liberians, civil society organizations, human rights advocates, and members of the international community to join our families in calling for the immediate release of the autopsy and toxicology reports," he said.

"Their release will enable us to take the necessary steps to return Toni Khumalo to South Africa and provide her with the dignified burial she deserves."

He further disclosed that a representative of the South African Embassy was present at the funeral home during the autopsy procedure and said both the embassy and the South African public deserve access to the findings.

"We also wish to state that a representative of the South African Embassy was present at the funeral home on the day the autopsy was conducted," Jackson said.

"The Embassy, like the family, deserves access to these reports in order to inform the people of South Africa about the cause of death of one of their citizens."

Concluding his appeal, Jackson stressed that the family is not seeking controversy or public speculation but simply the truth and an opportunity to honor Toni Khumalo's memory.

"Our families seek only truth, closure, and the opportunity to lay our beloved Toni Khumalo to rest with dignity and respect," he declared.