Liberia: U.S. Signals Strong Confidence in Mansa-Orion Mining Collabo

The United States Embassy in Monrovia has reaffirmed growing international interest in Liberia's mining sector following a high-level diplomatic meeting between U.S. officials, Mansa Resources Limited, and its strategic U.S. investment partner Orion Resource Partners, as discussions intensify around the development and management of the Dugbe Gold Project in southeastern Liberia.

In a statement issued in Monrovia, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny hosted a delegation from Mansa Resources and Orion Resource Partners to discuss their "eagerness to secure approval from the Liberian government" to assume a management role linked to the Dugbe Gold Mine, one of Liberia's most significant emerging gold assets.

Orion Resource Partners, a New York-based private equity firm and one of the largest dedicated mining investors globally, has heavily invested in Mansa Resources, a company with growing interests in gold, bauxite, and iron ore development. The Embassy described the partnership as a strong alignment of technical expertise and capital investment capacity that could support Liberia's long-term extractive sector growth.

The Embassy meeting comes just one week after Mansa Resources and Orion Resource Partners held a high-level engagement with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. at the Executive Mansion, alongside senior government officials, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung. That meeting focused on the strategic advancement of the Dugbe Gold Project and the broader economic impact expected from its development.

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According to a joint statement issued following that presidential engagement, President Boakai welcomed Mansa Resources' continued confidence in Liberia and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fostering a stable and transparent investment climate. He emphasized that major projects such as Dugbe are central to the government's ARREST agenda, which prioritizes inclusive growth, job creation, and responsible resource governance.

The Dugbe Gold Project, located in Liberia's southern mineral belt, has long been regarded as one of the country's most promising large-scale gold developments. The project is being positioned as a transformational investment for Liberia's mining industry, with significant implications for employment, revenue generation, and regional economic development.

Under current development plans outlined by Mansa Resources, the project is expected to reach full operations by 2028 and employ approximately 900 to 950 workers. The company has committed to prioritizing Liberian employment, with nationals projected to account for about 66 percent of the workforce at the start of operations, increasing to between 90 and 95 percent within four years through structured training and skills development programs.

The project also includes an estimated US$600 million investment into the Liberian economy over the next three years, channeled through local contracting, procurement, services, training, and community development initiatives. Officials say this level of spending is expected to significantly stimulate economic activity in southeastern Liberia, particularly in host communities.

At steady-state production, Dugbe is projected to yield approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually, positioning it as a major contributor to Liberia's mining output and fiscal base.

Both the Government of Liberia and Mansa Resources have repeatedly stressed that the project will adhere to international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The company has also highlighted its commitment to ensuring that Liberians derive direct and sustained benefits from the development of the mine through employment, local content participation, and community investment programs.

According to the joint presidential statement, the project is expected to generate substantial government revenue through royalties, taxes, and other fiscal contributions, thereby supporting national development priorities and strengthening public service delivery.

President Boakai reiterated that Liberia's natural resources must translate into tangible benefits for citizens, emphasizing equitable development, accountability, and long-term national transformation.

The latest engagement at the U.S. Embassy signals Washington's continued interest in expanding commercial diplomacy in Liberia, particularly in the extractive sector where American-linked capital is increasingly active through investment vehicles such as Orion Resource Partners.

Embassy officials noted that the partnership between Orion and Mansa represents a significant opportunity to align U.S. private investment with Liberia's development goals, potentially strengthening economic ties between the two countries while supporting responsible mining practices.

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The Embassy further suggested that successful advancement of the Dugbe Gold Project could serve as a model for future U.S.-backed investment in Liberia's natural resource sector, reinforcing confidence in the country's regulatory environment and long-term economic trajectory.

Over the past week, engagement between Mansa Resources, Orion Resource Partners, and the Government of Liberia has intensified across multiple levels, including the Executive Mansion and diplomatic channels. The sequence of meetings underscores growing coordination between public and private stakeholders as discussions progress toward final approvals and implementation frameworks for the Dugbe project.

Both sides have committed to maintaining close collaboration to ensure the project's development aligns with national priorities, environmental safeguards, and inclusive economic growth objectives.

As discussions continue, the Dugbe Gold Project is increasingly being framed not only as a major mining investment, but as a strategic economic initiative with the potential to reshape Liberia's extractive sector and deepen international investment partnerships.