Liberia: Religious Leaders Challenge Proposed Srhr Reforms

A coalition of religious leaders, child welfare advocates, and policy experts has intensified opposition to proposed Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) reforms in Liberia, arguing that any changes to national policies or school curricula should undergo broad public consultation to ensure they reflect the country's cultural, religious, and constitutional values.

Speaking at a press conference in Paynesville City, members of the coalition warned that aspects of the global SRHR agenda--including comprehensive sexuality education, reproductive rights policies, and discussions surrounding abortion--could fundamentally alter the relationship between parents, schools, and the state in shaping children's moral and social development.

Their intervention comes as Liberia joins a growing number of African countries grappling with competing visions of reproductive health policy. While supporters of SRHR reforms argue they are essential to improving maternal health, reducing teenage pregnancy, combating sexually transmitted infections, and protecting women's rights, opponents contend that some elements of the agenda conflict with religious beliefs, traditional family structures, and parental authority.

Leading the discussion was Dr. Segun Adebayo, Executive Director of the Center for African Policy Research and Advisory (CAFPRA), who argued that the conversation extends well beyond medicine and public health.

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According to Dr. Adebayo, SRHR represents a multidimensional policy issue touching on education, religion, culture, governance, family life, and national identity.

"It is a conversation that concerns the future of Africa, the future of our families, and the values we pass on to the next generation," he said. "Whatever affects Liberia affects Africa, and whatever affects Africa affects Liberia."

His central argument is that policymakers should not evaluate SRHR reforms solely through a public health lens. Instead, he believes the proposals carry wider social implications that deserve equally rigorous examination.

Dr. Adebayo also alleged that international organizations have committed more than US$20 million toward SRHR-related advocacy and programming in Liberia, suggesting that external financing could influence domestic policy discussions. While emphasizing that improvements in healthcare remain important, he argued that Liberians should critically assess whether donor-supported initiatives are compatible with national priorities and local values.

The claim reflects a broader concern frequently expressed by faith-based organizations across Africa--that international development assistance may influence domestic policy agendas. Supporters of donor-funded health initiatives, however, argue that such partnerships primarily seek to improve healthcare delivery, expand access to reproductive health services, and reduce preventable maternal and infant deaths.

Perhaps the coalition's strongest and most consistent argument centered on parental authority.

Members argued that parents--not schools or international organizations--should retain primary responsibility for educating children on issues of morality, sexuality, and personal values.

Dr. Adebayo cautioned against introducing comprehensive sexuality education at what he described as an early age, arguing that doing so could expose children to information many families consider inappropriate.

"Parents should remain the primary educators of their children," he said. "Schools should focus on academic learning while respecting the rights of parents to shape the moral and ethical values of their children."

This reflects a longstanding philosophical debate over where the boundaries lie between public education and parental responsibility. Advocates of comprehensive sexuality education generally argue that age-appropriate instruction equips young people with scientifically accurate information to make informed decisions and protect their health. Critics, however, fear that curriculum content may conflict with family beliefs or introduce sensitive subjects before children are developmentally prepared.

Concerns Over Abortion Policy

The coalition also voiced opposition to any future effort to liberalize Liberia's abortion laws.

Dr. Adebayo argued that such reforms would likely provoke significant resistance from religious communities that regard the protection of unborn life as a core moral principle.

Rather than framing the issue solely as one of reproductive rights, coalition members presented it as a constitutional and ethical question requiring broad national dialogue and legislative scrutiny.

Their position underscores how abortion remains one of the most politically and socially sensitive aspects of SRHR policy--not only in Liberia but across much of Africa, where legal reforms often encounter strong resistance from religious institutions.

Williams, representing the Ministry of Children Affairs of Love World Ministry, broadened the discussion beyond opposition to SRHR by outlining what the coalition believes should instead receive greater national investment.

He argued that Liberia's priorities should include quality education, literacy, vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital skills, leadership development, mental health services, and child protection programs.

"We support age-appropriate health education that promotes personal hygiene, safety, responsible behavior, and healthy development," Williams said. "However, we are concerned about educational approaches that may introduce sexual content at an age many parents believe is inappropriate."

His remarks illustrate that the coalition is not rejecting health education entirely. Rather, members argue for a more limited, family-centered approach that distinguishes basic health education from broader sexuality education.

Williams also called for greater parental participation in curriculum development and greater transparency in education policy.

"We believe every child is created with inherent dignity and worth," he added. "Children deserve to grow up in environments that encourage moral values, quality education, responsible citizenship, and spiritual growth."

Youth advocate Ambassador Chris urged Liberians to become more actively engaged in discussions surrounding any proposed reforms.

"The media has an important responsibility to inform the public," he said. "Citizens need to understand what is being proposed, who is promoting it, and what the long-term consequences may be."

His comments reflect the coalition's broader strategy of encouraging public participation before any legislative or policy decisions are finalized.

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The coalition's intervention highlights the increasingly complex policy environment surrounding sexual and reproductive health in Liberia.

Supporters of SRHR initiatives argue that comprehensive reproductive healthcare and scientifically informed education contribute to lower maternal mortality, fewer unintended pregnancies, reduced rates of sexually transmitted infections, and improved health outcomes for women and adolescents. They also maintain that access to accurate information empowers young people to make safer decisions and supports broader public health objectives.

Opponents, however, argue that certain policy proposals risk weakening parental authority, undermining religious and cultural values, and introducing educational content they believe should remain primarily within the family.

The disagreement therefore extends beyond healthcare itself. It reflects competing philosophies about the roles of government, parents, educators, faith institutions, and international partners in shaping public policy and child development.

As Liberia continues discussions over potential reforms, policymakers will likely face growing pressure to balance public health objectives with constitutional rights, cultural traditions, religious convictions, and parental expectations.

The debate is expected to remain one of the country's most closely watched social policy discussions, with its outcome carrying implications not only for reproductive healthcare but also for education policy, family governance, and Liberia's broader approach to human rights and national development.