Liberia: Too Secret for Lawmakers, but Not for Social Media?

The Government of Liberia has repeatedly justified its cautious approach to the ongoing US$19.2 million cocaine investigation by invoking the need to protect the integrity of the process. President Joseph Boakai himself appealed for patience and discipline, warning that premature disclosures could compromise investigations, destroy evidence, alert suspects, and even endanger those cooperating with authorities. The Ministry of Justice echoed those concerns when it resisted calls to publicly brief lawmakers of the House of Representatives, insisting that the matter was too sensitive for open discussion.

Some lawmakers disagreed. Others sided with the Justice Ministry. Eventually, a compromise was reached and the House met in secret session to receive briefings from the Joint Security investigative team. The clear message to the public was that operational secrecy was essential to ensure the success of one of the most consequential criminal investigations in recent memory.

That position would have been easier to understand and defend had the same standards of secrecy been maintained within the institutions conducting the investigation.

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Instead, within days, social media platforms and WhatsApp groups became flooded with documents connected to the case. Airway bills, consignment security declarations, internal correspondence, photographs, lists of persons of interest, and various records that investigators themselves had gathered began circulating widely among ordinary citizens. Journalists, bloggers, and armchair detectives suddenly found themselves piecing together timelines and reconstructing chains of custody using documents that, according to the government's own reasoning, were too sensitive to be discussed openly before elected representatives of the Liberian people.

This contradiction raises questions that deserve answers.

If the information was so sensitive that it could not be disclosed in open session before members of the Legislature, how did it become available to practically anyone with a smartphone? If secrecy was truly indispensable to the success of the investigation, who bears responsibility for the apparent collapse of that secrecy? If information control was considered so important, why does there appear to have been so little control over the handling of documents once they entered the custody of investigators and state institutions?

These questions are not intended to undermine the investigation. Quite the opposite. The public has every interest in seeing this investigation succeed. The country has too much at stake. The credibility of national institutions, the security of the country's borders, and Liberia's international reputation all hang in the balance. The investigation should be allowed to proceed professionally and without political interference.

But professionalism requires more than invoking secrecy. It requires discipline. It requires chain of custody. It requires safeguarding evidence and maintaining confidence in the process. Confidentiality is not achieved simply by closing doors and excluding the public. It must also be maintained inside those doors.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that this investigation now appears to have two chain-of-custody questions. One concerns nearly 233.1 kilograms of cocaine. The other concerns the flow of information. In both cases, investigators should know who had access, who handled what, and how materials moved from one point to another.

The danger here goes beyond embarrassment. Uncontrolled leaks can compromise witness testimony, taint prosecutions, damage reputations, and create competing narratives that may ultimately undermine the search for truth. Information released without context often generates more speculation than clarity. That is precisely the scenario the government said it hoped to avoid.

The Liberian people understand that not every detail of an active investigation should be made public. Sensitive operations sometimes require confidentiality. But secrecy cannot become selective. It cannot be invoked to shield information from constitutional oversight while simultaneously proving incapable of protecting that same information from Facebook and WhatsApp.

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If the government believed this investigation was too sensitive for open discussion before lawmakers, then it had an even greater responsibility to ensure that the documents remained secure. Otherwise, secrecy becomes less about protecting investigations and more about controlling narratives.

The Ministry of Justice and the Joint Security Task Force owe the public an explanation. Not about the contents of the investigation. That work must continue. Rather, they owe the public an explanation about how an investigation deemed too sensitive for open legislative scrutiny became so accessible on social media.

Because if operational secrecy was truly necessary, then the collapse of that secrecy deserves investigation as well.

And if it was not, then perhaps the public deserved more transparency from the beginning.