Liberia: Joining Hands to Build a More Just and Equitable Global Governance System

On June 17th, the Chinese Government released a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions." This white paper is timely and of great significance.

China's Solutions: Chinese Wisdom in Tackling the Challenges of the Era

Currently, the international system established after World War II has been severely disrupted by multiple crises, while deficits in peace, development, security, and trust continue to expand. At this pivotal juncture, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) in September 2025 to build a more just and equitable global governance system. This white paper presents a comprehensive account of China's rich practices in participating in the reform and development of the global governance system, and further sets out China's goals, principles, positions, and action plans on global governance.

The GGI advocates five core principles: Sovereign Equality, International Rule of Law, Multilateralism, People-Centered Approach, and Real Actions.

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----Sovereign Equality is the foremost premise of global governance. Countries, whether large or small, strong or weak, developed or developing, are equal members of the international community. Every nation's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and all countries are equally entitled to participate in, deliberate on, and benefit from global governance.

----The International Rule of Law is the fundamental safeguard for global governance. Only a global governance system that is grounded in the rule of law can provide all countries with a fair and just environment for development, achieve a balance between rights and obligations, and make the international order more just and equitable.

----Multilateralism is the basic pathway of global governance. Countries should stick to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, should be steadfast in safeguarding the central role of the United Nations, and should be firm in promoting multilateral dialogue, consultation, and cooperation.

----A People-Centered Approach is the underpinning value of global governance. People's well-being is a core concern of global governance. We should pursue common development to heighten the sense of gain among all peoples, address common challenges to heighten the sense of security among all peoples, and promote mutual understanding and friendship to heighten the sense of fulfillment among all peoples.

----Taking Real Actions is an important principle of global governance. The international community should set common goals, embrace a problem-oriented approach, and act in concert. We should coordinate overall progress and individual breakthroughs, address both symptoms and root causes, and synergize North-South cooperation and South-South cooperation.

The GGI aligns with the international community's strong call for "fairness over hegemony, rule of law over disorder, cooperation over confrontation, and concrete actions over empty rhetoric". Upon its introduction, it swiftly gained support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, including Liberia, with over 60 countries joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance. The GGI has evolved from a China's solution into an international practice, demonstrating growing vitality and strong momentum.

China's Contribution: Major-Country Responsibility that Integrates Knowledge and Action

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the world's largest developing country, China has carried out extensive practices in the reform and development of the global governance system.

----China is committed to universal and common security, firmly supports the Security Council in playing its primary role in international peace and security. China also takes an active part in UN peacekeeping operations as the second largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and the largest troop contributor among the permanent members of the Security Council. China has participated in 29 UN peacekeeping operations authorized by the UN Security Council, one of which was in Liberia.

----China actively promotes openness cooperation and common development, advances the Belt and Road Initiative, grants zero-tariff treatment to all least developed countries and African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, facilitates the historic enlargement of BRICS, and supports the African Union's membership in the G20.

----China practices true multilateralism, upholds the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China remains an active champion and strong proponent of multilateral cooperation.

----China supports the Global South in playing a greater role, has established the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and increased its capital to US$4 billion. More than 200 projects rolled out under the framework in over 70 countries have benefited more than 40 million people.

----China actively promotes exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, promotes global dialogue among civilizations, and has facilitated the unanimous adoption of a resolution at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which designated June 10th as International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. China continuously advances the cause of human rights, fosters people-to-people exchanges and friendship, and is co-hosting the "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges" with African countries this year.

----China also provides more public goods for the international community, contributing to areas such as climate change, artificial intelligence, public health, biodiversity, and governance in new domains. For example, China has put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative, promoted the UN General Assembly's unanimously adoption of a resolution on enhancing international cooperation in capacity-building of AI, and is currently accelerating the establishment of a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

Advancing Hand in Hand: Working Continuously to Improve Global Governance

Global governance is a common endeavor that bears on the well-being of all humanity and calls for the joint efforts of the international community. This white paper systematically sets out China's vision, propositions, and practical pathways for global governance. It responds to the question of our times--what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve it. It meets the common expectations of all countries, especially the vast number of developing countries, and contributes China's wisdom and solutions to improving the global governance system and promoting world peace and development.

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China has always maintained that global governance is not a solo performance by a few countries, but a chorus with the participation of the entire international community. As important members of the Global South, China and Liberia share broad consensus on upholding multilateralism, promoting common development, and safeguarding international fairness and justice. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Liberia strategic partnership has continued to deepen, with fruitful results in practical cooperation across various fields, laying a solid foundation for both sides to jointly participate in global governance and safeguard their common interests.

This fall, China will host the Xiong'an Global Governance Forum in Xiong'an New Area, a city of the future, to develop ideas for reforming and improving global governance with all parties. In the face of profound changes in the international landscape and mounting global challenges, China stands ready to work with Liberia and the international community to uphold multilateralism, pool our strength through broader consensus, respond to global challenges with closer cooperation, jointly implement the GGI, expedite the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, and make steady progress toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.