Ghana: NPP Opens Nominations for Constituency Executive Elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that nominations for its upcoming Constituency Executive Elections are scheduled for today and closes on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

It said nomination forms should be obtained from the Constituency Elections Committee or at the Constituency Offices at the following costs: Constituency Chairman (GH¢1500), 1st and 2nd Vice (GH¢1000), and all other positions (GH¢500).

The positions to be contested include: Constituency Chairman, Constituency 1st Vice Chairman, Constituency 2nd Vice Chairman, Constituency Secretary, and Constituency Deputy Secretary.

Remaining positions are Constituency Treasurer, Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, Constituency Nasara Organiser, and Constituency Communication Officer.

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Pursuant to Article 7 of the Party Constitution, as amended, the Constituency Executive Elections shall be conducted at a Constituency Delegates Conference.

In a press statement issued yesterday and copied to the paper, each region is directed to submit the following list to the national secretariat by Thursday, June 18, 2026.

According to the statement, the submissions are Regional Representatives appointed to the Constituency Elections Committee, the Chairman of the Constituency Council of Elders, the Chairman of the Constituency Council of Patrons, one elderly woman appointed by the Constituency Executive Committee, Constituency Research and Election Officers, and IT Officers.

It also added that the regional Party is directed to inaugurate the various Constituency Elections Committees (CEC) by Sunday, June 21, 2026, emphasising that a person shall not be eligible to contest in the Constituency Executive Elections unless they satisfy all the following conditions.

The requirements underlined in the statement include that applicants should be registered Party members within the constituency they wish to contest, be members in good standing (i.e., having paid their membership dues in full), reside and vote within the constituency, demonstrate active party membership for at least two years, and must not have forfeited their membership.

"In the case of Constituency Secretary, Research Officer, and Electoral Affairs Officer, applicants must possess at least a Diploma or higher qualification. A member whose name is not listed in the Party's Polling Stations Register but can demonstrate to the CEC that they have been in good standing for at least two years shall not be disqualified.

"A member of the Constituency Elections Committee shall NOT be eligible to contest in the constituency elections.

No member shall be disqualified due to errors or incomplete nomination forms without first being allowed to correct such errors," the statement emphasised.

It further clarified that if any member of the CEC wishes to contest in the elections, the Constituency Executive Committee shall appoint a replacement for them on the Elections Committee.

It said the CEC shall be responsible for vetting all aspirants and conducting the elections, liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth process.

The statement added that each constituency shall establish a Constituency Appeals Committee comprising: One representative appointed by the National Steering Committee who shall chair, one person appointed by the Regional Steering Committee, and one representative appointed by the Legal Directorate, the statement added.

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"Nomination Forms may also be downloaded from the Party's website: www.newpatrioticparty.org. Applicants who download the form from the website must pay the required Nomination Fee via the Party's online portal at https://member.nppghana.org.

Upon successful payment, an electronic receipt will be generated as proof of payment and must be submitted along with the completed forms to the Constituency Elections Committee.

If an aspirant is unable or is denied the opportunity to file their nomination with the committee, they may, via a petition, submit their nomination to the Regional or National Secretariat of the Party," the statement explained.

It added that a Party Member or aspiring Constituency Executive who is aggrieved by the Constituency Elections Committee's decision may submit a written petition to the Constituency Appeals Committee.