Nigeria: Court Sent Sowore to Prison, Not U.S. - DSS

Abuja — The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday distanced itself from the remand of activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore in Kuje Custodial Centre, insisting that his remand resulted entirely from court proceedings and not from any action taken by the agency.

The statement comes amid questions over how Sowore ended up in Kuje Prison after dramatic scenes at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Seeking to distance itself from the remand, the DSS said the decision flowed from court proceedings rather than any action taken by the agency.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the DSS National Headquarters, Favour Dozie.

The agency also disclosed that its director-general, Adeola Ajayi, had ordered an investigation into the conduct of operatives captured in videos from the Federal High Court in Abuja on June 22.

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The DSS said it had taken note of public concerns over scenes at the court showing Sowore in an altercation with an official of the Nigerian Correctional Service and what appeared to be a scuffle involving DSS operatives.

Although the agency noted that Sowore eventually chose to enter a DSS vehicle rather than one belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Service after the incident, it said an immediate investigation had been ordered into the alleged conduct of personnel involved.

"From the foregoing, it is clear that the issues which led to the revocation of his bail and his subsequent remand arose entirely from court processes, as the Service neither arrested him nor opposed his bail application," the statement said.

Explaining how the matter reached the courts, the DSS said the case dates back to August 25, 2025, when Sowore made social media posts about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following remarks attributed to the president during a visit to Brazil.

Rather than move to arrest him, the agency said it initially sought a less confrontational approach.

"Rather than resort to arrest, the Service, in a letter dated 4th September 2025, demanded a retraction within one week," it stated.

The DSS said the decision reflected what it described as the approach of the current director-general, who prefers to seek redress through dialogue or the courts before considering more coercive measures.

On the legal basis for the prosecution, the agency said it filed charges under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CR/481/2025.

The agency said the suit was filed to allow the court to determine whether Sowore's comments about the president amounted to conduct prohibited under the law.

To support its claim that it routinely pursues disputes through legal channels, the DSS cited several previous cases, including litigation over Prof. Pat Utomi's Shadow Government initiative.

"Specifically, in the case of Prof. Pat Utomi's Shadow Government, the Service sought judicial clarification without making any arrest or issuing any invitation. The Federal High Court subsequently declared the Shadow Government unconstitutional," the statement added.

The agency also referenced controversies surrounding reports alleging invasions of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the National Assembly Complex by DSS operatives. In both instances, it said it sought public apologies rather than arrests and later withdrew charges after corrections were issued.

The DSS further pointed to separate defamation and libel suits filed by two of its operatives against SERAP, saying the courts ultimately ruled in favour of the officers.

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Taken together, the agency said the cases underscored its commitment to resolving disputes through legal processes and in accordance with the rule of law.

The statement also stressed that Sowore was granted bail on self-recognition at the commencement of the trial and that the DSS did not oppose the application.

"The public may wish to note that Sowore was granted bail on self-recognition, without the requirement of a surety, at the commencement of the trial. The Service did not oppose the application, and Sowore himself publicly welcomed the decision."

The DSS said it would continue to operate professionally and with civility, even in the face of provocation.