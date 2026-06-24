Nigeria: Friends of Slain Ex-Ogtv Broadcaster Demand Justice

Friends of the late Kitan Oyesiku have renewed their call for justice, urging the Ogun State Government, the State Police Command, and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding her tragic death and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The group, under the banner of Friends of Kitan Oyesiku, made the appeal in a statement signed by Oluwaseun Boye and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The friends described the deceased as a peaceful, compassionate, and kind-hearted woman whose life was cut short in a cruel and senseless manner, leaving her family, friends, and loved ones devastated.

According to the statement, there is a need for security agencies to sustain ongoing investigations and ensure that all individuals connected to the crime are identified and prosecuted.

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"We once again call on the Ogun State government, the Ogun State Police Command, and all relevant security and justice stakeholders to intensify efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic killing of our dear friend, Kitan Oyesiku," the statement said.

"Kitan was a peaceful, kind-hearted, and compassionate woman whose life was cut short in a cruel and senseless manner. She did not deserve such a painful end. Her death has left her family, friends, and everyone who knew her devastated."

The group commended the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, and officers of the state police command for steps taken so far in the investigation, expressing confidence in the ability of the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We appreciate their commitment and encourage them to sustain the momentum until every individual connected with this heinous crime is identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law," the statement added.

The friends also appealed to the Ogun State Government not to allow the case to fade away without resolution, stressing that justice must be served and seen to be served.

"Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Bringing the perpetrators to justice will reassure the public that no life is insignificant and that criminal acts of this nature will not go unpunished," the group stated.

They further called on members of the public with useful information to assist investigators by volunteering credible information that could aid the ongoing probe.

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"We also renew our appeal to members of the public: if you know something, please say something. Any credible information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the breakthrough investigators need to ensure justice for Kitan."

The group expressed optimism that the truth would prevail and that all those involved in the killing would ultimately face the full weight of the law.

They concluded their statement with a renewed demand for justice, declaring: "Justice for Kitan Oyesiku."