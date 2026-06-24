Gambia: Should the Growth of Stabbing and Gang Violence Be Allowed?

When a society has a large percentage of young people who are not in education, employment or training, gangsterism becomes an option. This is why maximum effort should be made to contain tendencies that lead to stabbing of citizens like themselves without any remorse or guilt.

There is therefore concerted need to raise the awareness of the population on the dangers of gang violence. The real answer is to ensure that all young people in the country are either in training, education or employment.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the growth of the problem of gang violence and steps taken to contain the menace.