West Africa: Police Enter Newsroom Seeking Editor Over Alleged Cocaine Report

press release

On 1 June 2026, Police in Freetown went to the offices of the newspaper Voice of Salone and demanded that its editor, David Johnson, report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement about an investigative report titled titled, "Mystery Surrounds Alleged Cocaine Seizure at Portee Wharf."

According to Johnson's account, he was in his office when two individuals, who introduced themselves as officers from the CID headquarters, approached him. One identified himself as the Head of Media for the Sierra Leone Police. After Johnson asked who they were, they requested to speak with the editor. Johnson identified himself and again asked who they were. They told him they had seen a publication and that he needed to go to the CID headquarters to provide a statement to assist their investigation and establish the facts behind it.

During the discussion with the two officers, Johnson said he overheard other officers saying they had come to arrest him over a crime against the state, including robbery. He refused to go, fearing arrest, and said he was not the person they should pursue since the newspaper had simply reported residents' accounts.

He told the officers to contact the Independent Media Commission (IMC) if they believed he had done wrong, alerted the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), and directed the officers to residents of Portee Wharf, who he said had reported the police seizing 22 cartons of cocaine. Johnson later agreed to report to the CID headquarters the next day but did not, fearing arrest.

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According to Johnson, the officers denied any involvement in the seizure, though residents said police were present and used tear gas during the incident.

He said the newspaper began investigating the story in April 2026 and, on 29 May, published a summary of its findings online to seek a response from the Local Unit Commander (LUC) and other officers. Receiving none, it published the full report on 31 May. The police came to the office on 1 June, after publication.

The Guild of Newspaper Editors in Sierra Leone condemned the incident and described it as a significant concern for the media community and the democratic space. It said the authority of the Sierra Leone Police should be exercised in line with the law and in a way that upholds the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The incident raises concerns about professionalism on the part of both the police and the media. While journalists have a responsibility to ensure accuracy, fairness and thorough verification of serious allegations before publication, the reported actions of the police are particularly troubling, because they involve the use of state authority in a manner that could intimidate journalists and undermine press freedom. Disputes arising from journalistic work should be addressed through lawful and transparent processes that respect freedom of expression and media independence.

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The MFWA therefore urges the Sierra Leone Police to uphold due process and to refrain from actions that may be perceived as harassment or intimidation of journalists. At the same time, media practitioners should continue to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional journalism. The MFWA further calls on both parties to resolve the matter through established legal and regulatory mechanisms that protect both accountability and media freedom.