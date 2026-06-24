Nigeria: ICPC, Immigration Partner to Tackle Illegal Migration Through Borno Borders

Maiduguri — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has partnered with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Borno State Command, to combat corruption in travel document processing and curb the influx of undocumented migrants through the state's porous borders.

Speaking to journalists after a sensitisation programme for immigration personnel in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner overseeing Borno and Yobe states, Linus Gubbi, said the collaboration was aimed at strengthening national security through effective border management.

Gubbi explained that the partnership focuses on identifying areas within the immigration system that are vulnerable to corrupt practices, while also promoting accountability and transparency among personnel in the discharge of their duties.

"Like our topic entails, strengthening accountability and transparency in immigration management. Once personnel are enlightened on the proper conduct of their duties, it will help them, especially in the processing of documents for immigrants entering the country, and prevent them from compromising established procedures," he said.

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According to him, the collaboration includes a comprehensive review of operational processes prone to corruption, particularly in passport issuance and other immigration-related services.

"We are collaborating with them in the area of system studies to identify and review aspects of their operations that are susceptible to corrupt practices, as well as conducting routine sensitisation of officers on the dangers of corruption," he added.

Gubbi noted that professionalism and integrity among immigration officers would contribute significantly to national security and economic stability.

"If officers do the right thing at the borders, checkpoints and within their offices, only the right people who are supposed to enter the country will be allowed in," he said.

He warned that failure by officers to adhere to laid-down procedures could fuel terrorism financing, human trafficking and other security threats.

"If they fail to do the right thing, it will encourage terrorism financing and the trafficking of people who are not supposed to enter the country," he stressed.

He further noted that the unchecked entry of undocumented migrants could have economic implications, including increased competition for jobs meant for Nigerians.

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Earlier, the Comptroller of Immigration, Borno State Command, UK Ahmed, commended the ICPC for its efforts in promoting transparency and accountability in both the public and private sectors.

"We are all living witnesses to the state of our society today. Corruption has eaten deeply into the system. If not for organisations like the ICPC and others, we would not know where we are heading," Ahmed said.

He urged officers of the command to apply the lessons from the sensitisation programme in their daily responsibilities.

Borno State shares international borders with three countries--Niger Republic to the northwest, Chad to the northeast through Lake Chad, and Cameroon to the southeast--making border security a critical component of national security efforts.