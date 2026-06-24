Nigeria: Masquerades Lead Protest Over Acquisition of Farmland for Solar Project in Niger

Minna — Masquerades in full regalia on Tuesday led residents of Diko town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State in a peaceful protest against the acquisition of 500 hectares of farmland by the state government for an industrial solar farming project linked to Abuja Steel Mills Limited.

The protesters, made up largely of youths and community members, marched through major streets of the town, chanting slogans and carrying placards to express their opposition to the land transfer.

Accompanied by drumming and traditional performances, the demonstrators repeatedly chanted, "Ba ma yi, Ba ma so"--meaning "We don't want it, we won't accept it"--as they condemned what they described as the forceful and illegal acquisition of their ancestral farmland.

The residents alleged that the land was transferred to the company without adequate consultation or the consent of affected communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sources in the area said the protesters moved around the town before converging at the site where government officials had reportedly carried out the formal transfer of the land to the company.

At the location, the masquerades, alongside youths, middle-aged men and women, intensified their demonstration with prolonged drumming and dancing around the site, symbolically registering their rejection of the project.

Speaking to journalists, several residents said the affected land serves as a major source of livelihood for the community and neighbouring settlements.

According to them, the acquisition threatens their farming activities and economic survival.

"We are predominantly farmers in this town and neighbouring communities. If such a large portion of our land is taken away for a company, we will be left with little or nothing to sustain ourselves," a resident who requested anonymity said.

The protesters appealed to the Niger State Government to reconsider its decision and reverse the acquisition in the interest of peace and community development.

"We appeal to the state government to have a rethink over its decision to acquire the land for the Abuja Steel Mills Limited Solar Farm. The decision is unacceptable and should be reversed immediately to allow peace to reign in our communities," the resident added.

The state government had yet to officially respond to the protest as of the time of filing this report.