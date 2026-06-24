Nigeria: Seun Kuti Laments Lack of Opportunities for Talented Scientists and Engineers in Nigeria

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has criticised what he described as the absence of adequate structures to support talented young Nigerians, particularly those pursuing careers in science, engineering, research, and other intellectual fields.

Speaking on the state of opportunities available to youths in the country, Kuti argued that many gifted individuals are left without meaningful programmes or support systems to help them develop their talents. According to him, a young Nigerian may possess exceptional abilities in areas such as robotics, nuclear physics, rocket engineering, philosophy, history, or education, yet struggle to find opportunities to advance professionally.

The singer expressed concern that society appears to place greater emphasis on service-based professions and entertainment-related skills while paying less attention to innovation, research, and academic excellence. He questioned where aspiring scientists, engineers, and scholars can turn for support, noting that many are left with limited options despite their potential.

Kuti further argued that public attention is often directed towards skills such as tailoring, shoemaking, baking, cooking, singing, dancing, acting, filmmaking, and media work, while talents in other critical sectors are overlooked.

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He maintained that until deliberate programmes are established to nurture diverse talents, many young Nigerians will continue to face challenges in finding opportunities that align with their abilities and aspirations.