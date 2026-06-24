Nigeria: Cubana Chiefpriest Agrees to Live TV DNA Test in Paternity Dispute With Kenyan Woman

Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has expressed willingness to undergo a DNA test live on television to resolve his long-running paternity dispute with Kenyan woman Hellen Ati.

The development comes after a video of Ati resurfaced on a national television programme, where she made an emotional appeal for support. In the clip, Ati claimed she had been single-handedly raising a boy she alleges is Chiefpriest's son. She also revealed that the child was unwell and that she had exhausted her resources on his medical treatment.

Reacting to renewed calls from social media users urging him to settle the matter, Chiefpriest took to the comment section of a media outlet's Instagram page, stating that he was prepared to take a DNA test on live television.

"Make Una help me bring her & the child for una studio make I come there come do the DNA For una on live tv for free," he wrote.

The celebrity businessman, however, maintained that he would not finance Ati's travel or provide financial assistance, arguing that anyone making a paternity claim should be able to present the child for testing.