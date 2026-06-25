Gambia: President Barrow Urges Discipline As NPP Launches New Agenda

President Adama Barrow has called on supporters of the National People's Party (NPP) to remain disciplined, respectful and focused, saying national development cannot be achieved through political insults, chaos and division.

The President made the call on Friday during the launch of the NPP's 2026 Manifesto and strategic nine-point agenda at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

Addressing party supporters, diplomats and coalition partners, Barrow said discipline and unity are essential for the successful implementation of the party's development agenda.

"I advise our supporters across the country to remain disciplined, respectful and focused wherever you may be," Barrow said. "The work at home is immense. There are more communities to connect, jobs to create, schools to build and public health facilities to improve. This is why we must continue moving forward together."

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The President argued that The Gambia's development gains over the past decade were achieved through stability, cooperation and responsible leadership rather than political confrontation.

"These achievements did not happen overnight. They came about through patient sacrifice, partnership and national stability," he said. "Development does not come through loud noise, insults, chaos or endless political fights. It comes through steady leadership, responsible governance and inclusiveness."

Barrow thanked Gambians for supporting what he described as a decade-long democratic journey and praised coalition partners for their contribution to national stability.

"This democratic journey is collectively yours, for you are the authors of our success story," he said.

The President also highlighted ongoing infrastructure development, particularly the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the country, which he said has connected previously underserved communities and restored confidence in national development efforts.

He maintained that the newly launched manifesto was designed around the aspirations and needs of ordinary Gambians.

"Our manifesto and our new agenda are guided directly by the Gambian people," he stated.

Looking ahead, Barrow said the NPP's vision extends beyond winning elections and focuses on building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

"Our goal is not only to win elections but to continue building a stronger, more modern and more prosperous Gambia," he said.

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He added that women and young people remain at the centre of the party's development agenda.

"At the centre of this vision are our youth and women. Our young people deserve every opportunity one can imagine. They deserve skills, jobs and technology," the President said.