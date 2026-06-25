South Africa: 'This Is What Makes Us a Great Team' - Sithole Grateful for Support Ahead of South Korea Tie'

South African midfielder Siphephelo Sithole has expressed his gratitude to his teammates and coaching staff for rallying behind him following a difficult opening match against Mexico as Bafana Bafana prepare for a crucial and final Group A encounter against South Korea.

South Africa face the Asians knowing that a positive result could see them progress to the next stage, with confidence in the camp having been restored following an improved performance in their second group outing that concluded in a 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Sithole endured a challenging start to the tournament in South Africa's 2-0 defeat to Mexico, where a costly mistake contributed to the opening goal before he was later sent off.

However, the midfielder says the unwavering support he received from those around him has helped him quickly move on from the disappointment.

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"I think I know that I did not have a good game in the first game, but the response and support that I got from the team was good," said Sithole.

"Everyone was supportive - even the coach as well supported me and I'm very grateful for that. This is what makes us a great team. The team has very good and supportive human beings, which helps us as a collective."

Sithole is expected to start for Bafana Bafana following Teboho Mokoena's second yellow card of the tournament which results in a one match suspension.

Also speaking ahead of the match, head coach Hugo Broos believes his side showed significant improvement in their previous outing and says the squad is highly motivated to make history.

"In the opening game we did not play so well, but you saw that we played much better against Czechia. The motivation is there and I think we can write history. There is a big motivation in the group, and the boys are ready to fight till the last second tomorrow."

South Africa's response following their opening setback has highlighted the character within the squad, with players and staff pulling together during a challenging period.

Now, with qualification hopes still within their grasp, the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 bronze-medalists will look to channel that togetherness into a performance capable of securing a place in the knockout stages for the first time in the country's history.