South Africa Reach Round of 32 With Historic Victory Over South Korea

South Africa secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 after defeating South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match on Tuesday evening.

A second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko proved decisive as Hugo Broos' side produced a spirited performance to advance to the knockout stages of the global showpiece for the first time in the nation's history.

Knowing that only victory would keep their hopes alive, Bafana Bafana rose to the occasion against a South Korean that only needed a draw to progress.

South Africa weathered an early storm as Aubrey Modiba produced a crucial goal-line clearance inside the opening two minutes to deny Kim Min-jae from a dangerous Lee Kang-in corner.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As the first half settled, Broos' men began to grow in confidence. Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko and Evidence Makgopa combined well in attack, while Thalente Mbatha came closest to breaking the deadlock when his powerful effort forced an excellent save from South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

The teams went into the interval level at 0-0 with qualification still hanging in the balance.

The breakthrough arrived in the 63rd minute thanks to a moment of brilliance in attack.

Substitute Tshepang Moremi made an immediate impact after coming off the bench, delivering a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Maseko. The winger shifted onto his left foot before calmly firing into the bottom corner to send the South Africans into celebration.

The goal transformed the Group A standings and placed South Africa on course for qualification, while South Korea suddenly found themselves needing a response.

Led by captain Ronwen Williams and marshalled superbly by Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana frustrated wave after wave of South Korean attacks.

South Korea dominated possession but struggled to create clear opportunities, with South Africa producing a defensive masterclass during the closing stages.

After six tense minutes of added time, the final whistle confirmed a famous victory and sparked scenes of jubilation among the South African players and supporters.