Nigeria: 'London Property Saga' - Ozekhome's SAN Rank Temporarily Withdrawn

The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended Mike Ozekhome, a senior lawayer, from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Kabir Akanbi, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the decision, which was taken at the committee's 173rd general meeting held on June 23, will be in force pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

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The LPPC said the suspension was approved pursuant to paragraph 26(6) of the guidelines for the conferment of the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria and all matters relating to the rank.

The committee said the action was taken pursuant to Paragraph 26(6) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and related matters.

SAN rank is one of the highest honours in Nigeria's legal profession and is conferred on legal practitioners who have distinguished themselves.

Daily Trust reports that the development comes amid the involvement of the lawyer in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom.

Daily Trust had reported how a UK tribunal indicted Ozekhome for allegedly using fraudulent documents to claim ownership of the property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX.

It was later traced to the late General Jeremiah Useni from Plateau State.

The tribunal had struck out all the evidence presented by the Nigerian lawyer, alleging sharp practices in collaboration with a witness identified as Tali Shani.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had filed a 3-count charge against the lawyer at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charge marked FCT/HC/CR/010/2026 was filed by Osuobeni Akponimisingha, head of High Profile Prosecution Department at the agency, and Ngozi Onwuka, Assistant Chief Legal Officer, on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The charges border on giving false information, use of forged documents, and attempting to deceive a public authority.

COUNT ONE read: That you Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN (M) '68yrs' of No. 53, Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja, sometime in August, 2021 or thereabout at a place outside Nigeria i.e. London, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, directly received house 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2 7SX purportedly given to you by one Mr Shani Tali, an act you knew constitutes a felony and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 13 and punishable under section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences, Act, 2000.