Uganda: Janet Museveni's 78th Birthday Marked With Sports Gala, Tributes At Phillip Omondi Stadium

KAMPALA -- The 78th birthday of First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni was marked with celebrations, tributes and sporting activities at Phillip Omondi Stadium, drawing supporters, beneficiaries and well-wishers who gathered to honour her public service.

The event brought together family members, beneficiaries of the Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO) Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans, and members of the Gen Z for Gen Museveni initiative, alongside participants in a sports gala featuring football, lacrosse and American football matches.

Speakers at the event described the occasion as a celebration of a leader whose work in education, social protection and community development has influenced generations of Ugandans.

Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang praised Mrs Museveni's leadership, describing her as a committed public servant who has consistently focused on addressing national challenges.

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"We celebrate Maama because of her great stewardship and her commitment to solving the problems of Uganda," Ogwang said.

He highlighted her role in supporting improvements in school infrastructure and her involvement in preparations for Uganda's co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as her earlier service as Minister for Karamoja Affairs.

Her willingness to serve in Karamoja, he said, demonstrated dedication at a time when the region faced significant development and humanitarian challenges.

Brig Charity Bainababo, the director of women's affairs in the UPDF, also paid tribute, saying the First Lady's long-standing work through UWESO had positively impacted vulnerable children and families across the country.

"Janet Museveni has impacted lives for decades, and today's celebration is a testament to the lasting legacy she has created," Bainababo said.

Mrs Museveni was not present at the event with the President revealing earlier in a post on X that First Lady recently survived a serious health crisis.

In a heartfelt birthday message, Museveni said the First Lady fell critically ill on March 21, 2026, but has since made a strong recovery.

He described the episode as a "severe health crisis," crediting both divine intervention and medical professionals for her survival.

"Sitaane, three months ago, on the 21st of March, 2026, launched an attack on the life of Maama. However, Sitaane miscalculated," Museveni said.

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He added that "God, using good doctors, saved Maama's life and she is now recovering well."

The President also drew a historical parallel, noting that March 21 carries symbolic significance for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), linking it to a 1979 battle during the struggle against former President Idi Amin's forces.

"The 21st of March is a good day for the Resistance. That is when we defeated the counter-attack of Idi Amin at Rugaando (12 miles from Mbarara) in 1979," he said.

The President used the message to reflect on the First Lady's personal sacrifices during the liberation struggle, particularly between 1981 and 1986, when he was engaged in the bush war while she cared for their children in exile.

"Maama has done great things in the family, especially caring for the children during the 2nd phase of the Resistance between 1981 to 1986 when she was alone in exile and I was in the bush," he said.

Gen Z for Gen Museveni National Coordinator Israel Kyalisiima said the First Lady continues to inspire young people through her emphasis on education and service delivery.

"Many young people look up to Maama Janet because of her humility, service and commitment to transforming lives," he said.

He added that the celebration went beyond marking a birthday, describing it as recognition of decades of public service and leadership.

The event concluded with messages of appreciation from attendees, who highlighted her contributions to education, sports development, and social welfare initiatives, while calling for continued investment in community programmes supporting vulnerable groups.