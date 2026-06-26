Uganda: 'It's Me, Janet Museveni' - First Lady Is Back

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Kataaha Museveni, has publicly spoken about her recovery from a serious health crisis, attributing her survival to divine intervention and expressing gratitude to Ugandans who prayed for her during her illness.

In a message posted on X on Thursday, a day after President Museveni revealed that she had narrowly survived a life-threatening medical condition, Janet Museveni thanked the nation for its prayers and support.

"It's me, Janet Museveni. It is a confirmation that the God I talk about is a living God. He is not a myth, He lives!" she wrote.

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"I must therefore thank Uganda, beginning with Mzee, who has prayed with the whole nation. I praise God for leading us to know Him. Thank you all for coming out publicly to pray for me. Thank you for all those continuous prayers and also for the kind birthday wishes. Thank you for letting me know just how much I am loved."

The message marks her first public comments since President Museveni disclosed details of the health scare that had fuelled months of speculation about her condition and prolonged absence from public engagements.

In a birthday tribute published on June 24, 2026, the President revealed for the first time that the First Lady fell critically ill on March 21, 2026, in what he described as a severe health crisis.

"Sitaane, three months ago, on the 21st of March, 2026, launched an attack on the life of Maama. However, Sitaane miscalculated," Museveni wrote.

He said that "God, using good doctors, saved Maama's life and she is now recovering well."

The President did not disclose the nature of the illness or where she received treatment. However, his remarks appeared to confirm long-running public speculation about the First Lady's health following her absence from several official activities, including the parliamentary vetting process after her reappointment as Minister of Education and Sports.

Attempts by some Members of Parliament to have her assessed through digital means were unsuccessful, further fuelling questions about her condition at the time.

Museveni used his birthday message to reflect on his wife's role during Uganda's liberation struggle and her decades of public service.

He praised her for caring for their children while in exile during the National Resistance Army bush war and highlighted her contributions through the Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans, her political mobilisation work in Ntungamo, and her faith-based activities.

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"Maama has done great things in the family, especially caring for the children during the second phase of the Resistance between 1981 to 1986 when she was alone in exile and I was in the bush," the President wrote.

He also drew a symbolic connection between the date of her illness and a key moment in Uganda's liberation struggle, noting that March 21 was the day resistance forces defeated a counter-attack by former President Idi Amin at Rugaando in 1979.

The President concluded his message with a prayer for longevity, expressing hope that both he and the First Lady would live to witness the formation of the East African Federation.

For many supporters, however, Janet Museveni's own words on Thursday carried the greatest significance, offering reassurance after months of uncertainty and confirming that she is on the path to recovery.

Her message quickly attracted thousands of responses from well-wishers, religious leaders, politicians and ordinary Ugandans, many of whom described her recovery as an answer to prayer.