Nigeria: Rufai Slams Onanuga Over Hunger Remarks, Says He's Disconnected From Reality

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has strongly criticised the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, over comments suggesting that reports of widespread hunger and hardship in the country are exaggerated.

Speaking on Wednesday during The Morning Show on Arise Television, Oseni challenged Onanuga to publicly affirm that the number of Nigerians seeking financial assistance from him had not increased since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

The television presenter described Onanuga's position on the economic realities facing Nigerians as disconnected from the experiences of ordinary citizens.

"Bayo Onanuga should swear with the Bible that the number of Nigerians begging him for urgent N2,000 has not increased since Tinubu came to power," Oseni said during the programme.

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He argued that the growing number of Nigerians seeking help for basic needs reflects the economic challenges confronting many households across the country.

Oseni's remarks came in response to comments made by Onanuga during a recent television interview, where the presidential spokesman said he did not share the view that the level of hunger often portrayed by critics accurately reflected conditions across Nigeria.

According to Onanuga, the Federal Government has implemented several programmes aimed at easing economic hardship and improving citizens' welfare. He cited ongoing infrastructure projects, the student loan scheme and credit facilities for workers as examples of initiatives delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians.

Reacting to the comments, Oseni maintained that the daily realities experienced by millions of citizens contradict claims that suffering and economic hardship are being overstated.

He accused the presidential aide of being detached from the realities confronting ordinary Nigerians, insisting that increasing requests for financial assistance and the rising cost of living are clear indicators of the economic pressure many families are facing.

The exchange has further fueled public debate over the state of the economy and living conditions in the country, with government officials maintaining that ongoing reforms are beginning to yield results, while critics argue that many Nigerians continue to struggle with inflation, rising food prices and declining purchasing power.

The Tinubu administration has consistently defended its economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms, saying the measures are necessary to stabilise the economy, attract investment and lay the foundation for long-term growth.