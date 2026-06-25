Nigeria, UK Security Chiefs Hold Dialogue to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Nigeria and United Kingdom security chiefs held the fourth security and defence partnership dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, joined top Nigerian security leaders at the meeting in the nation's capital.

The high-level meeting was attended by the national security adviser (NSA),Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu; Service Chiefs, and other senior security stakeholders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The dialogue, which focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges and advancing shared strategic interests between the two countries, was co-chaired by NSA Ribadu and the UK national security adviser, Jonathan Powell.

According to reports, the participants discussed ways of enhancing collaboration in areas of defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, capacity building and regional security.

Participants at the meeting were quoted as saying that the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the UK remained vital to efforts aimed at tackling security threats and promoting stability.

A report by Zagola Makama said the partnership has strengthened military and security capabilities through training, technical support and strategic cooperation.

Makama said the Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to working with local and international partners to improve security, protect the country's sovereignty and promote peace and stability in the region, in line with the federal government's security goals.