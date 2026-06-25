Nigeria: Lagos Urges Estate Residents to Embrace Monthly Sanitation Exercise

....Strengthen Community Safety

LAGOS -- The Lagos State Government has urged residents of its housing estates to actively participate in the reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise, stressing that community involvement is essential for maintaining safe, secure and well-managed public housing estates.

The call was made by the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during a stakeholders' engagement and public enlightenment programme for residents of Lagos State housing estates in Badagry Division, held at the LagosHOMS Housing Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, the commissioner said the sustainability of government-owned housing estates depends not only on government investment in infrastructure and maintenance but also on the active participation of residents.

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He urged residents to protect shared facilities, comply with estate regulations, support sanitation initiatives and promote peaceful coexistence within their communities.

According to him, the stakeholder engagement forms part of the ministry's strategy to deepen collaboration between government and residents while creating channels for feedback to improve service delivery in public housing estates.

"The sustainability of government-owned housing estates is a shared responsibility. Beyond the provision of infrastructure, residents must actively contribute to the upkeep of their environment and support measures aimed at preserving public assets," he said.

The programme featured sensitisation sessions on estate management, infrastructure protection, fire safety, consumer rights, insurance coverage, environmental sanitation, domestic violence prevention and emergency preparedness.

Residents also engaged officials of relevant government agencies on issues affecting their estates, including power supply, security, sanitation, water systems and recreational facilities.

Officials of the ministry used the forum to outline ongoing and planned interventions aimed at improving living conditions across government-owned housing estates.

Chairman of the LagosHOMS Amuwo Odofin Residents Association, Monsuru Tiamiyu, commended the initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for strengthening communication and cooperation between residents and government.

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He expressed appreciation to the state government for its commitment to improving living standards in public housing estates and pledged residents' continued support in protecting shared infrastructure, promoting environmental sanitation and fostering community development.

In his remarks, Toriola assured residents that the ministry would continue to organise stakeholder engagement and public enlightenment programmes to encourage responsible community living and enhance the management of public housing estates across the state.

He noted that sustained collaboration between residents and government remains critical to preserving public assets and improving the quality of life in Lagos housing estates.