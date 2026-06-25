Nigeria: Kano Govt Seals Film House Over Planning Violations

The Kano State Government has sealed a film house located in the Dorayi area of Unguwa Bello, Gwale Local Government Area, over alleged violations of planning regulations.

The action was carried out by the Kano Geographic Information System (KANGIS) following complaints from residents and community leaders about activities at the facility.

Director-General of KANGIS, Dalhatu Aliyu Sani, disclosed this on Wednesday during the agency's "Operation Show Your Document" exercise conducted alongside committee members.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Sani, the facility failed to provide the legal documents required for its operation.

"We cannot see whether they even have the required documents. They don't have the title, they don't have building approval, they don't have anything to show," he said.

He explained that even if the operators later present documents, the structure would still be regarded as illegal because it is situated within a residential area.

"Here is a residential site, and putting a film house in such a place violates planning and zoning regulations. Therefore, we have sealed the place until further notice," he said.

Sani added that the government was also concerned about the impact of the facility on young people in the community.

"When we came here this morning, we found males and females in the same room and that's where they sleep," he said.

He assured residents that the government would continue to respond to complaints and protect community interests.

"I'm calling on the community to know that the government is with them, and our doors are open for complaints," he added.

The KANGIS boss reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguarding residents' interests and ensuring compliance with urban planning regulations across Kano State.

He further disclosed that other properties, including plazas along the Kofar Famfo area of Kano, were also sealed during the enforcement exercise.