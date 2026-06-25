Nigeria: Senate Adopts Manual Voting On State Police Bill As Electronic System Fails

ABUJA -- The Senate on Wednesday abandoned plans to use its electronic voting system for consideration of the constitutional amendment bill on the establishment of state police after the voting machines failed to function.

Following unsuccessful efforts to activate the electronic system for more than 30 minutes, senators resolved to adopt a manual voting process, with members required to indicate their votes by raising their hands.

The decision was taken as the Senate commenced voting on the report of the Constitution Review Committee on the Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of state police and related matters.

The switch to manual voting followed a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who argued that the chamber should proceed manually after repeated attempts to use the electronic system proved unsuccessful.

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The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), and subsequently adopted by the chamber.

In his opening remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the state police constitutional amendment as a matter of significant national importance, urging senators to approach the debate with patriotism and a commitment to the national interest.

"Today presents another historic opportunity for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to discharge one of its most sacred constitutional responsibilities -- the duty to make laws for the peace, order, security and good governance of our nation," Akpabio said.

"The matter we are about to consider is of profound national importance. It concerns the consideration of a constitutional amendment seeking to provide for the establishment of state police as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture."

He noted that Nigerians continue to look to their leaders and institutions for effective and sustainable solutions to the country's security challenges.

According to him, the proposal represents more than a legislative exercise, describing it as a major contribution to the national conversation on improving public safety and strengthening Nigeria's federal system.

"History will judge the Senate not only by the laws we pass but also by our willingness to confront difficult national questions with courage, patriotism and foresight," he said.

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Akpabio urged lawmakers to engage in robust and constructive debate, stressing that the decisions taken would have far-reaching implications for policing, public safety and intergovernmental relations in Nigeria.

"Whatever our views may be on this bill, we must approach the debate with open minds, guided solely by the national interest, constitutional principles and the collective welfare of the Nigerian people," he added.

The Senate President also commended members of the Constitution Review Committee for their efforts over the past two years and praised senators for cutting short their legislative recess to attend the session.

Meanwhile, several top government officials were present in the Senate chamber to observe the proceedings, including Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, Abdullateef Shittu; and Attorneys-General from Ondo, Anambra and Akwa Ibom states, among other dignitaries.

Further details of the voting process and outcome are expected.