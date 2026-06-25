Nigeria: State Police Only Viable Solution to Insecurity - South-West Amotekun Commanders

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun, has declared its readiness for the establishment of state police, describing the decentralisation of Nigeria's security architecture as the most effective solution to the country's security challenges.

Chairman of the South-West Amotekun Commanders Forum and Commander of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, made the declaration in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to Adeleye, state policing would enhance intelligence gathering, crime detection and community-based security operations, making law enforcement more effective.

He said the South-West security outfit has consistently maintained that state police remains the best option for addressing insecurity across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The position of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in the South-West has always been that state policing remains the only viable solution to the current insecurity challenges facing the country," he said.

Adeleye noted that the success recorded by Amotekun in identifying, arresting and prosecuting criminal suspects has further strengthened the case for a state-controlled policing structure.

"Through the Amotekun initiative, it has become easier to identify criminals because security personnel are familiar with the terrain, the people and the communities where they operate," he said.

He disclosed that the Ondo State Amotekun Corps alone had arrested and prosecuted more than 500 suspected criminals this year.

"In many of those cases, the courts have vindicated our actions, and several of the suspects are currently serving various jail terms," Adeleye added.

He described the proposed state police system as a major step towards strengthening internal security and improving responses to emerging threats across the country.

Adeleye also expressed the readiness of Amotekun to align with any framework adopted by the Federal Government for the implementation of state policing.

"As far as the South-West is concerned, we are ready to adjust and conform with whatever framework is put in place to ensure the smooth take-off of state policing," he said.

Also speaking, former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, said the achievements of Amotekun in Ondo State provide a strong justification for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As for the quest to have the provision for state police entrenched in our Constitution, suffice it to say that the success of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State is the strongest case for state police in Nigeria," she said.

The renewed call comes amid growing national debate over the need to decentralise policing and empower states to play a greater role in addressing security challenges within their jurisdictions.