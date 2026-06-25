Nigeria: Govt Discovers Major Platinum, Gold, Nickel Deposits in Kaduna, Seeks Fresh Investments

ABUJA -- The Federal Government has announced major mineral exploration breakthroughs in Kaduna State, revealing the discovery of significant deposits of platinum, gold, nickel, copper, lithium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed this on Wednesday at the 5th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS 2026) in Abuja, themed "One Africa, One Resource Vision."

According to Alake, recent exploration activities conducted and verified by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency have identified a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State, positioning Nigeria as an emerging destination for strategic mineral resources and sustainable mining investments.

"Recent exploration breakthroughs verified by our National Nigerian Geological Survey have unveiled a world-class polymetallic mineral province in Kaduna State, notable for significant deposits of platinum, gold, nickel, copper, lithium and rare earth elements with exceptionally high grades," he said.

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He added that the discoveries have strengthened Nigeria's position in the global minerals market and created new opportunities for investors seeking critical minerals essential to modern technologies and energy transition initiatives.

Alake also welcomed ongoing efforts to ratify the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) Charter, describing Nigeria's renewed mandate within the continental framework as both an honour and a responsibility.

According to him, the development places an obligation on Nigeria to work closely with other African nations to ensure the continent derives greater value from its mineral resources through local processing, refining, manufacturing, logistics, technology transfer and skills development.

"It strengthens our resolve to use platforms such as AFNIS to connect Africa's mineral agenda with energy, infrastructure and finance because minerals cannot drive industrial growth without reliable energy, efficient transport corridors, credible financing and harmonised markets," he said.

The minister urged stakeholders to transform summit discussions into tangible investments capable of creating jobs and accelerating economic growth across the continent.

"As we proceed with this summit, let us identify bankable projects, strengthen financing pathways, support regional value chains, align policy with investment and deepen trust between governments and industry.

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"Africa stands ready to be part of the global resource future from the centre where it belongs. Nigeria stands ready and seeks partnerships that promote value creation, industrial development, environmental responsibility and mutual benefit," he said.

Alake called on local and foreign investors to take advantage of incentives available in Nigeria's solid minerals sector, stressing that the government welcomes partnerships that support local processing, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable development.

"To investors and financiers, Nigeria's message is clear: we are open for serious business. We welcome capital that builds, investors who process locally, employ locally, train locally, transfer technology and operate transparently while creating long-term value," he said.

He noted that mining and mineral processing are capital-intensive ventures requiring patient investment and innovative financing models to unlock their full potential.

The minister also highlighted the importance of youth participation in Africa's mining industry, urging governments across the continent to invest in developing the next generation of professionals needed to drive the sector.

"The young people of Africa must be at the heart of this agenda. The resource economy of the future will require geologists, engineers, miners, metallurgists, data analysts, environmental experts, lawyers, financiers, logistics professionals and entrepreneurs.

"Our duty is to ensure that African youths are trained and positioned to participate meaningfully in this emerging economy," Alake said.