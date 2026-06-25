Nigeria: Troops Rescue Three Kidnap Victims, Recover Weapons in Zamfara, Sokoto Operations

ABUJA -- Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued three kidnapped victims and foiled a planned terrorist attack during separate operations in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The operations, carried out as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and banditry in the North-West, also led to the recovery of weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and other operational items.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, said troops on routine offensive patrol at Bagega in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State rescued three female kidnap victims who were abandoned by their captors due to sustained military pressure.

According to him, the victims had spent about three months in captivity before their rescue.

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They were identified as 28-year-old Zainab Muhammadu of Gara Zaima Village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as well as Hafsat Ibrahim, 20, and Halira Usman, 17, both from Mashiga/Taka Lafiya Village in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

"The rescued victims were immediately evacuated for comprehensive medical evaluation and appropriate care," Danja said.

In a separate operation on June 23, troops of the 8 Division Garrison under Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence, laid an ambush at Kwanar Jollof in Jangeru Village, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Sokoto State to intercept terrorists allegedly preparing to launch attacks.

Danja said the terrorists came under heavy gunfire upon sighting the troops and fled the area, abandoning their mission.

Items recovered at the scene included a PKT machine gun, ammunition, two motorcycles, chains suspected to have been used to restrain kidnapped victims and other operational materials.

"The successful operations underscore the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the sustained offensive posture adopted by Sector 2 troops in denying terrorists freedom of action and disrupting their criminal activities," he said.

He added that the rescue of the victims and the recovery of weapons and other items highlighted the vigilance, professionalism and commitment of the troops to protecting communities across the region.

The military spokesperson reiterated that Operation Fansan Yamma remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and will continue to intensify operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

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"Troops will continue to sustain relentless pressure on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements until lasting peace, security and normalcy are fully restored across the North-West region," he stated.