Nigerian Senate Passes State Police Bill

....clears Way for Dual Policing Structure

ABUJA -- The Senate on Wednesday passed the constitutional amendment bill seeking the establishment of state police services across the country, marking a major step in Nigeria's long-running efforts to decentralise policing and strengthen internal security.

The legislation, titled "A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Provide for the Establishment of State Police and Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1055)," was approved after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

The bill provides a legal framework for a dual policing system, allowing states to establish and operate their own police services alongside a federal police structure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under the proposed arrangement, the current Nigeria Police Force framework would be replaced by a Federal Police Service operating alongside State Police Services across the federation.

The Senate's approval followed deliberations on the general principles of the bill before it scaled the required legislative stages and was passed.

The legislation was transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to reform Nigeria's security architecture and address growing security challenges across the country.

In a letter dated June 15 and read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President said the proposed amendment seeks to establish a constitutional basis for state policing and enhance security management at the sub-national level.

According to the proposal, the new framework is intended to strengthen community-based policing, improve intelligence gathering and enable more effective responses to local security threats.

The passage of the bill by the Senate is being regarded as a significant milestone in the ongoing constitutional review process and in national discussions on policing reforms.

The proposed constitutional amendment is expected to undergo further legislative and constitutional procedures before it can take full effect.

The move comes amid increasing calls from state governments, security experts and stakeholders for the decentralisation of Nigeria's policing system to tackle rising insecurity and improve law enforcement efficiency across the country.