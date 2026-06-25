Nigeria: Tinubu's Security Strategy Crippling Kidnapping, Banditry in Kogi - - Ododo

LOKOJA -- Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has said the state is no longer a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers, attributing recent security gains to the Federal Government's security strategy and sustained collaboration among security agencies.

Ododo said the significant improvement in security across the state was driven by investments and support from President Bola Tinubu, as well as coordinated operations involving federal and state security institutions.

The governor spoke during an inspection visit to the newly established 21 Battalion Barracks in Anyigba, Kogi East, an area that has previously witnessed communal conflicts, highway robberies and kidnapping incidents.

He commended the military personnel for their sacrifices and dedication to protecting lives and property, noting that the deployment of the battalion had brought renewed confidence and stability to communities in the area.

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"I am here today to appreciate all the gallant officers who are making sacrifices daily to ensure that our people sleep with both eyes closed," Ododo said.

"Since your arrival, the security situation in Kogi East has changed drastically. The markets for criminality have been shut down, and we will continue to hunt them until they have no hiding place."

The governor noted that the strategic location of the military formation has strengthened security operations and helped disrupt the activities and movement of criminal groups operating within and around the North-Central region.

Ododo also disclosed that President Tinubu had approved access to air support whenever required to bolster security operations in the state.

"Mr. President has graciously granted approval that whenever we need air support, it will be made available," he said.

"The President cannot be in all 36 states fighting criminals simultaneously, so we serve as his foot soldiers. With this air support clearance, the margins for criminal survival in Kogi have effectively dropped."

The governor expressed appreciation to key figures in Nigeria's security architecture, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), for their support in addressing security challenges.

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He also commended the Commanding Officer of the 21 Battalion, Lt. Col. Godiya Solomon Monday, for his leadership and efforts in establishing the military base.

Ododo reiterated his administration's commitment to supporting security agencies through the provision of logistics and operational resources, particularly as farmers prepare for the planting season.

"No amount of state resources can be considered too much when it comes to saving the lives of our people. Without absolute security, there can be no meaningful talk of development," he said.

The governor assured residents that his administration would continue to work closely with security agencies to sustain the gains recorded and ensure lasting peace across the state.