Nigeria: IGP Raises Alarm Over Rising Killings of Police Officers Nationwide

ENUGU -- Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has expressed concern over the increasing number of police officers being killed in the line of duty, saying the Nigeria Police Force continues to suffer casualties while combating insecurity across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Forensic and Investigation Centre built by Godfrey Okoye University in partnership with the Enugu State Government, the IGP said police personnel have continued to make significant sacrifices in the fight against crime, insurgency and banditry.

"We are trying our best, and we are losing our men while doing it," Disu lamented.

He recalled the recent death of three officers of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit in Maiduguri, who were killed while attempting to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by insurgents.

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According to him, the officers ignored suggestions to postpone the operation until the following day because they were determined to prevent possible civilian casualties.

"They were dedicated officers who wanted to save lives. Unfortunately, they fell into the trap laid by the insurgents, and we lost them," he said.

Despite the challenges, the police chief assured Nigerians that security agencies remain committed to addressing the country's security concerns.

"We are not sleeping on our oars. We are working day and night. What we are doing may not be made public, but very soon Nigerians will hear good news," he stated.

On preparations for future elections, Disu reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring peaceful, credible and violence-free polls across the country.

He said the Force had successfully carried out its responsibilities during recent elections and would continue to train personnel to adapt to emerging electoral laws and security realities.

"As the lead agency in election security, we must continue to update our thinking and procedures," he said.

The IGP also weighed in on the ongoing debate over state police, disclosing that the Force had already developed a framework on the issue and submitted it to the National Assembly for consideration.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force has made substantial contributions to ongoing discussions on policing reforms in the country.

Addressing concerns about manpower shortages raised by the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Mamman Giwa, Disu admitted that the Force is currently overstretched.

"I will not come here and tell you that I have enough men. We do not have enough personnel," he said.

He revealed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the recruitment of 50,000 police personnel, adding that the process had reached the medical screening stage.

The IGP noted that police training institutions across the country had been refurbished in preparation for the recruitment exercise, while plans were underway to recruit additional personnel beyond the approved number.

Disu also pledged to increase police manpower in Enugu State following discussions with Governor Peter Mbah, who recently procured additional operational vehicles for security agencies in the state.

"The governor has acquired a large number of vehicles, and we need personnel to deploy them. I have given him my assurance that we will increase manpower in Enugu to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in the state," he said.

Earlier, the IGP explained that his visit to Enugu was primarily to commission the newly established forensic facility, which he described as one of the most advanced in Africa and a major boost to criminal investigations and security operations in Nigeria.

Welcoming the IGP to the state, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Mamman Giwa, highlighted some of the operational challenges confronting the command, particularly inadequate manpower resulting from retirements and transfers without replacement.

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He noted that while the command had recorded significant achievements between March and June, manpower shortages, logistics constraints, mobility challenges and personnel welfare issues continued to affect operational effectiveness, especially in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

"Notwithstanding the progress recorded, the Command continues to face certain operational challenges, particularly in the areas of inadequate manpower, logistics, mobility and personnel welfare. These constraints occasionally impact optimal deployment and operational coverage, especially in rural communities, agrarian settlements and other difficult terrains of the state," Giwa said.

He, however, reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the safety of residents across Enugu State.

The commissioner also commended the IGP for his leadership and support, which he said had strengthened the operational effectiveness and administrative efficiency of police formations nationwide.