Nigeria: Senate Passes Bill to Double Police Trust Fund Allocation to 1 Percent

ABUJA -- The Senate has passed a bill seeking to increase the statutory allocation to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of revenue accruing to the Federation Account, in a move aimed at strengthening police funding, improving operational capacity and enhancing the welfare of personnel.

The legislation, titled Police Trust Fund Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 1030), was read for the third time and passed following the consideration of a report presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Mallam-Madori Ahmed (APC, Jigawa East).

Presenting the report, Ahmed urged the Senate to consider and adopt the committee's recommendations on the executive bill, which seeks to establish a stronger legal and institutional framework for funding and supporting the operations of the Nigeria Police Force.

The bill is designed to provide sustainable financing for police training, procurement of security equipment, acquisition of operational assets and improvement of personnel welfare, with the objective of enhancing accountability, efficiency and service delivery within the Force.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lawmakers noted that the proposed legislation is expected to strengthen Nigeria's policing architecture by boosting intelligence gathering capabilities and improving the fight against crime and insecurity across the country.

A key provision of the bill is the increase in statutory allocation to the Police Trust Fund from the current 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of total revenue accruing to the Federation Account, a proposal that generated extensive debate among senators over its fiscal implications.

Sponsored by Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), the bill seeks to repeal the existing Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act of 2019 and replace it with a more comprehensive framework capable of addressing longstanding challenges facing the Force.

Leading the debate before the bill passed second reading, Bamidele described the proposal as a strategic national security intervention aimed at tackling chronic underfunding, inadequate infrastructure, obsolete equipment and welfare concerns within the police system.

He argued that evolving security threats, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and cybercrime, require a modern and sustainably funded police force capable of responding effectively to contemporary challenges.

According to the Senate Leader, the proposed funding structure goes beyond allocations from the Federation Account and incorporates development levies, government interventions, international grants and private-sector contributions.

He explained that the bill also introduces a strengthened governance structure, including a multi-stakeholder board and a Project Implementation Committee, to ensure greater transparency, accountability and efficient project execution.

Bamidele said the objectives of the legislation include establishing a more robust and accountable Police Trust Fund, ensuring predictable and sustainable funding streams, enhancing operational and technological capabilities of the Force, improving personnel welfare and professionalism, and supporting modern policing strategies in line with global best practices.

Under the proposed funding model, the Trust Fund will derive resources from:

One per cent of total revenue accruing to the Federation Account;

Development levies as provided under relevant tax laws;

Grants and interventions from federal, state and local governments;

Donations and support from bilateral and multilateral development partners; and

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Contributions and endowments from the private sector.

The Senate Leader said the diversified funding arrangement would reduce dependence on annual budgetary allocations and guarantee long-term sustainability.

He added that funds generated under the scheme would be deployed to priority areas, including the acquisition of modern security equipment and operational tools, deployment of digital surveillance systems and forensic technology, construction and rehabilitation of police facilities, strengthening of training institutions, enhancement of intelligence gathering and operational efficiency, emergency response interventions during internal security crises, and improved welfare packages for police officers and personnel.

With its passage by the Senate, the bill now moves to the next stage of the legislative process for further consideration before it can be transmitted for presidential assent.