Nigeria: EFCC Files Charge Against Miyetti Allah President Over $2.53m Terrorism Financing, Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 12-count charge against Bello Abdullahi Bodejo before a Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of alleged terrorism financing and money laundering involving a total of $2.53 million.

According to court documents filed on June 22, 2026, the anti-graft agency alleges that Bodejo received and possessed large sums of foreign currency suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, in violation of provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In a statement released by the EFCC, Bodejo, who has been linked to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is expected to be arraigned before the court in the coming days, where he will enter a plea to the charges.

In the first count, the EFCC alleged that Bodejo received $100,000 in cash from Sa'idu Abubakar, a former Accountant-General of Bauchi State currently in police custody, on January 11, 2022, without routing the transaction through a financial institution as required by law.

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The commission further alleged in count two that he accepted another $200,000 in physical cash from the same source on January 21, 2022, in a transaction that exceeded the statutory cash transaction threshold prescribed by anti-money laundering laws.

Another charge accuses Bodejo of receiving $500,000 in cash on March 20, 2024, from Abubakar, an amount prosecutors say also exceeded the legal threshold for cash transactions under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count four, the EFCC alleged that Bodejo accepted $980,000 in cash from the former state accountant-general on February 7, 2024, without processing the funds through a financial institution. Prosecutors contend that the transaction violated provisions of the 2022 anti-money laundering law.

The charges also include allegations relating to possession of suspected proceeds of crime. In count ten, the commission alleged that Bodejo took possession of $980,000 in Abuja on or about February 7, 2024, under circumstances in which he knew, or reasonably ought to have known, that the money represented

proceeds of unlawful activity.

According to the EFCC, the alleged offences are punishable under various provisions of both the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

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The anti-corruption agency is expected to proceed with the prosecution once the court fixes a date for Bodejo's arraignment.

The allegations remain claims by the EFCC, and Bodejo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by the court.

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