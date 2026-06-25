Nigeria: 'My Own Kind of Politician, I Don't Steal Money' - Desmond Elliot

Actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot has said his political career has been guided by service and not personal enrichment.

The lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly made the remarks during an interview on Morayo Brown's programme, where he reflected on leadership, governance and his experience in politics.

Elliot urged politicians to remain mindful of the temporary nature of power and public office.

"We will all die one day. We are not here forever," he said.

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"This I am saying to all of us politicians, we are not here forever. You were in that particular place for a reason, not because you are better than the next person. Trust me, there are way better people than you."

Speaking on his achievements in office, the 52-year-old identified improvements in electricity supply within his constituency as one of his proudest accomplishments.

"Power is my greatest achievement as a lawmaker in Surulere Constituency I," he said.

"My own kind of politician, I don't steal money. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in.

"Today, there is electricity, healthcare and all, If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in. Today, electricity is one of the best you can find anywhere else."

Elliot also argued that Nigeria should develop a political system tailored to its own realities rather than relying on models borrowed from other countries.

"We have to define our own style of democracy," he said.

"Let's have a 30-year plan, for instance, and say for the next five years, let the west rule, the next five years let the north rule, the next five years let the central rule.

"Yet we are already following through a particular plan that leads us to 30 years. I'm just giving an idea."

The lawmaker further stated that he has not yet seen anyone capable of replacing President Bola Tinubu at the moment.

"I'm thinking, okay, who is the next saviour that can remove Asiwaju from what he is doing? Presently, I cannot see yet," he said.

Elliot entered politics in 2014 when he declared his intention to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress. He won the Surulere Constituency I seat in 2015 and has been re-elected in subsequent elections.

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