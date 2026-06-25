South Africa: Bafana Bafana Qualify for the World Cup Knockout Round

Bafana Bafana boosted their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their Group A clash at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe early on Thursday morning.

The South African team enter the history books as they progress to the next round of the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever thanks to a Thapelo Maseko goal in the 2nd half.

The victory marks a significant boost for Hugo Broos' side following their 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium last Thursday and keeps their hopes of progressing in the tournament firmly on track.

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South Africa entered the match without experienced midfielders Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, both serving suspensions.

Zwane continued to serve the three-match ban imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee following the red card he received in the tournament opener against Mexico, while Mokoena was unavailable after accumulating yellow cards.

However, Sphephelo Sithole returned to the squad after completing his one-match suspension following the red card he received against Mexico.

Bafana Bafana showed discipline and resilience throughout the match, successfully containing the South Korean attack before Maseko's winning goal handed South Africa a crucial victory.

Attention now turns to Sunday's encounter against Canada, where South Africa will look to build on the momentum from their victory over South Korea and strengthen their position in Group A.

The national team is expected to return to training at its base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, as preparations begin for the important clash against the Canadians.