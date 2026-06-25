Morocco Fight Back to Beat Haiti and Reach World Cup Last 32

Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 and secure their place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions endured a difficult first half in Atlanta, falling behind twice before showing character, quality and depth after the break to finish the group stage unbeaten.

Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari scored before half-time to cancel out Haiti's two goals, before substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Jassim struck in the second half to complete the comeback.

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The victory took Morocco to seven points in Group C, level with Brazil but behind the South Americans on goal difference.

That means Morocco finished second in the group and will now prepare for a knockout tie against the winners of Group F, with the Netherlands the likely opponents if they maintain top spot.

For African football, it was another major moment at the tournament as Morocco, semi-finalists in 2022, again showed the resilience and tournament maturity that have made them one of the continent's strongest teams.

Haiti stun Morocco early

Morocco entered the match knowing qualification was within reach, but Haiti made a brave and aggressive start.

The Caribbean side took the lead in the 10th minute when Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou turned the ball into his own net after Lenny Joseph's clever backheel attempt caused confusion inside the area.

It was a historic moment for Haiti, marking their first World Cup goal since 1974.

Morocco responded by trying to control possession, with Bilal El Khannouss, Hakimi and Saibari increasingly involved in their attacking play.

The equaliser arrived in the 39th minute when Hakimi followed up after Haitian goalkeeper Johnny Placide failed to hold a dangerous ball. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back reacted quickly, and the ball found its way into the net to bring Morocco level.

But Haiti refused to fold.

Four minutes later, Wilson Isidore restored their lead with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area, sending the ball into the corner of Bounou's goal.

Saibari keeps Atlas Lions alive

Morocco needed a quick response, and Saibari delivered in first-half stoppage time.

Hakimi again played an important role, sending a low ball into the area for Saibari, who finished calmly to make it 2-2.

The goal changed the mood before half-time and prevented Morocco from going into the break under greater pressure.

The opening 45 minutes had been chaotic, with four goals and several momentum swings.

Haiti showed energy and ambition, but Morocco's ability to respond twice demonstrated the mental strength that has become central to their identity.

Substitutes change the match

Morocco improved after the restart and began to apply more sustained pressure.

El Khannouss came close to giving the Atlas Lions the lead, but Placide produced an important save to keep Haiti level.

The Moroccan technical bench then made decisive changes around the 70th minute, introducing Rahimi, Azzedine Ounahi and Yassine Jassim to add fresh energy and attacking quality.

Those substitutions changed the game.

In the 78th minute, Hakimi delivered a corner into the area, Shadi Riad directed the ball back across goal, and Rahimi finished from close range to give Morocco the lead for the first time.

Haiti pushed forward in search of another equaliser, but that left spaces for Morocco to attack.

In the 89th minute, Jassim scored the fourth after a move that required a VAR check over whether the ball had gone out of play before reaching the Moroccan forward.

The goal was eventually confirmed, sealing a dramatic but deserved victory.

Morocco march on

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Morocco's win completed a strong group-stage campaign.

They began with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, beat Scotland 1-0 and then showed their attacking power and resilience against Haiti.

Although they missed out on top spot to Brazil on goal difference, the Atlas Lions have qualified with seven points and growing confidence.

There will still be concerns for the coaching staff, especially after conceding twice in the first half and allowing Haiti to exploit defensive lapses.

But Morocco's attacking depth, the influence of Hakimi and the impact of the substitutes will encourage supporters ahead of the knockout stage.

For Haiti, the defeat ended their campaign, but their performance showed courage and attacking ambition.

They finished bottom of the group with one point, while Scotland ended third with three points.

For Morocco, the story continues.

The Atlas Lions are through, Africa has another team in the knockout rounds, and a major test now awaits.