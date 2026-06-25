Nigeria, 4 Others Launch New Corridor Authority for $16bn Abidjan - Lagos Highway

25 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efe Onodjae

Nigeria and four other West African countries, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, and Benin Republic, have formally launched the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority, a regional body established to oversee the development and future operation of the $16 billion coastal highway project linking major economic hubs across the region.

The authority will coordinate the management and operation of the planned 1,028-kilometre, six-lane expressway, which is expected to become one of West Africa's most significant transport corridors when it becomes operational, projected for 2030.

Officials say the initiative is designed to improve cross-border transport efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen regional trade integration along the busy coastal economic axis.

The corridor is also projected to significantly expand commercial activity, with estimates suggesting it could generate around $16 billion in combined trade value across participating countries, alongside about $1.3 billion in toll revenues.

Alongside the highway project, participating governments are also exploring the future development of a parallel high-speed rail line to further enhance passenger and freight movement across the same corridor.

The project is part of broader regional efforts to deepen economic integration and improve infrastructure connectivity across West Africa, particularly along the densely populated and economically active coastal belt stretching from Abidjan to Lagos.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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