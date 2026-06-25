Ghana: Timid Lions Tamed By Ghanaian Grit

England's bid to top Group L in the Fifa World Cup hit a snag on Tuesday as Thomas Tuchel's side were held 0-0 by the Black Stars of Ghana at Gillette Stadium, despite dominating in front of the 64 000 watching in Boston.

After a 4-2 opening win over Croatia, England managed 19 shots to Ghana's two, but lacked the cutting edge.

Nico O'Reilly came closest, heading against the bar late on, while Harry Kane was kept quiet and remains tied with Gary Lineker on 10 World Cup goals.

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Ghana, ranked 73rd, defended resolutely under Carlos Queiroz.

Stand-in keeper Benjamin Asare, on for the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi, was rarely troubled until the final stages when he saved from Bukayo Saka and watched O'Reilly's header crash off the woodwork. Kane then blazed over.

Thomas Partey returned for Ghana after visa issues kept him out against Panama, a match they won 1-0.

Jordan Pickford escaped punishment after colliding with Prince Adu outside his box, with the referee awarding England a free-kick.

Both sides sit on four points with one game left.

England face Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, needing a result to guarantee top spot. Ghana meet Croatia in Philadelphia at the same time.

England remain unbeaten against African nations at World Cups, but this was a reminder that qualification alone will not silence the doubters.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace in Portugal's 5-0 thumping of Uzbekistan. The all-time great became the first player to score at six editions of the World Cup.

Pictured above: Harry Kane

Source: @england