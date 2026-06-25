Nigeria: Zamfara First Lady Lauds RHI's 3-Year Impact in FCT, Hails Oluremi Tinubu

Zamfara State first lady Huriyya Dauda Lawal Dare has commended the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) for three years of impactful service in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) t.

A signed statement by Rabi Yusuf, press secretary, Office of the First Lady, Zamfara State, said Mrs Lawal gave the commendation while attending the 3rd anniversary celebration of the Renewed Hope Initiative, themed "3 Years of RHI in the FCT: Our Stories, Our Impact," held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Describing RHI as a people-centred intervention, the first lady said the Initiative, under the leadership of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Chairman of RHI, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has brought hope, dignity and economic opportunities to FCT residents through targeted programs.

"The theme of this anniversary tells a powerful story of lives transformed and communities empowered within the Federal Capital Territory over the last three years. RHI has become a symbol of compassionate and inclusive leadership," Hajiya Huriyya stated.

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She noted that within the FCT, RHI's interventions have covered education, healthcare, women and youth empowerment, agriculture, food support, and economic inclusion. These include scholarships for students, grants for women and small business owners, support for farmers, healthcare assistance, skills-acquisition programs, and targeted aid for persons living with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

The Zamfara First Lady particularly applauded the milestone recorded in the FCT, where over 27,000 residents across the six Area Councils have benefited from various empowerment and social intervention programs within the three years. She described the achievement as a clear testimony to RHI's commitment to grassroots development.

Her Excellency also praised Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her compassion, vision, and dedication to the welfare of Nigerian women and children. She highlighted the 'Dream Girls Project' as a strategic investment in nurturing future female leaders.

"RHI's story in the FCT is the story of hope in action. Senator Oluremi Tinubu's leadership continues to inspire and create real opportunities for residents of the Federal Capital Territory," she said.

Hajiya Huriyya Lawal reaffirmed Zamfara State's support for initiatives that advance women empowerment, quality healthcare, education, youth development and sustainable socio-economic growth.

The anniversary celebration featured presentations and testimonials showcasing RHI's three-year impact on individuals, families and communities across the Federal Capital Territory.