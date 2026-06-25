Liberia: Foreign Minister Nyanti Pushes Energy Deal, Ded Relief in U.S. Talks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has held a high-level strategic engagement with the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., Mr. Frank Garcia Jr., as both countries move to deepen cooperation on energy reform, regional security, and migration concerns affecting thousands of Liberians in the United States.

The meeting forms part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relationship between Liberia and the United States, anchored on shared democratic values, historical ties, and a mutual commitment to peace, stability, and inclusive development.

Minister Nyanti, who was accompanied by the Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, used the discussions to outline key national development priorities, with particular emphasis on transforming Liberia's energy sector as a cornerstone of economic growth.

She stressed Liberia's strong interest in pursuing a transformative energy compact that would address long-standing constraints in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

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"Reliable and affordable energy is essential for driving industrial development, attracting foreign investment, and creating job opportunities for Liberians," Minister Nyanti emphasized, noting that energy security remains central to the government's broader development agenda.

She further underscored that strengthening energy infrastructure would significantly improve livelihoods while positioning Liberia as a more competitive destination for regional and international investors.

Assistant Secretary Garcia acknowledged Liberia's priorities and reaffirmed the United States' continued interest in supporting initiatives that advance sustainable development and energy security across Africa. He also welcomed Liberia's proactive engagement on reform-driven development partnerships.

The discussions also covered regional peace and security, with both sides reaffirming Liberia's important role within the Mano River Union and broader West African stability architecture. The two delegations reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening democratic governance, supporting peacebuilding efforts, and addressing transnational security and economic challenges affecting the region.

A key component of the meeting focused on expanding commercial diplomacy and strengthening private-sector partnerships, with both parties recognizing the private sector's critical role in driving innovation, job creation, and economic resilience across Liberia and the wider region.

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Another major issue raised during the engagement was the future of approximately 4,000 Liberians currently living in the United States under Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), a protection status expected to expire on June 30, 2026.

Minister Nyanti highlighted the long-standing contributions of Liberians in the United States across healthcare, education, business, and public service sectors, stressing the deep people-to-people ties between both nations.

"Liberians in the United States have long demonstrated resilience, hard work, and dedication," she said. "We remain hopeful that a pathway to permanent legal status can be identified for eligible beneficiaries, ensuring stability for families and reinforcing the enduring bonds between our two nations."

She expressed appreciation for the United States' continued support to Liberia and reaffirmed the government's readiness to maintain constructive dialogue on immigration-related matters affecting Liberian nationals.

Assistant Secretary Garcia welcomed the concerns raised and reiterated the importance of sustained engagement on issues that directly impact the people-to-people relationship between Liberia and the United States, signaling continued openness to dialogue on shared priorities.

The engagement is being viewed as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen U.S.-Liberia cooperation in energy, governance reform, security, and migration policy at a time of increasing global economic and geopolitical complexity.