Nigeria: Senate's Passage of State Police Bill Historic, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu following the Senate's passage of the constitutional amendment bill seeking the establishment of state police.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed on Thursday, described the Senate's approval of the bill's 26 clauses as a landmark development in Nigeria's democratic and security evolution.

He said the passage of the bill represented one of the most significant reforms of the nation's security architecture, with the potential to strengthen grassroots policing and improve public safety.

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The governor described the parliamentary approval as "epochal", saying the development further demonstrated Tinubu's long-standing commitment to true federalism and progressive governance in Nigeria.

"Today is a great day for our country and a moment to celebrate the triumph of genuine democratic and developmental ideas over parochial sentiments," Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the president has consistently championed the creation of state police since serving as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, in spite of resistance from various quarters.

"State Police has been top of mind for President Tinubu since 1999, when he governed Lagos. We are happy to witness its emergence in Nigeria today," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the proposed state police structure would significantly boost efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities threatening national development and stability.

He commended the president's vision, resilience and unwavering dedication to reforms aimed at deepening federalism and improving governance outcomes across the federation.

The governor also praised the Senate for what he described as a historic decision and urged state houses of assembly to expedite consideration and passage of the bill.

"The Senate has made history with this bold step. I urge the state assemblies to follow suit and ensure this important constitutional amendment becomes a reality," he said. (NAN)