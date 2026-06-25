Nigeria: President Tinubu Greets Ex-Presidential Contender, Nicolas Felix, On His Birthday

25 June 2026
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
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President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Dr Nicolas Felix, former presidential aspirant and renowned youth activist, on his 45th birthday on June 24, 2026.

Felix was a presidential candidate of the People's Coalition Party in the 2019 election, where he came third in the polls.

He was also the youngest aspirant in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary election, which produced President Bola Tinubu as the candidate.

President Tinubu commends Felix for his commitment to democracy and his relentless efforts to advocate for youth inclusion and empowerment in the country.

The President also notes Felix's efforts as Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Felix has used his position and influence as a pastor and Professor of Humanitarianism at Heart Bible International University, Florida, USA, to impact many lives in Nigeria and the United States of America.

President Tinubu wishes him many more years and a continued life of impact.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

June 24, 2026

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